Family tree showcased on ski trail map mural

Artist Nicole Linkowski stands in front of the 9-x-15-foot mural she created for her large, ski-loving family.

Nicole Linkowski/Courtesy photo

Artist Nicole Linkowski was asked to do one task: create a lasting family memory that encompassed 72 of her relatives and do it on a 9-by-15-foot wall. The artist, who lives in the Denver area, had never done a mural before, but her aunt and uncle were recently remodeling their residence in Lionshead and set aside a perfect place for her to create her first larger-than-usual masterpiece.

Linkowski was no stranger to painting or commission work. She started her craft at age 10 and has been doing commissions since she was in her teens. In 2017, her first commissioned work was of Bruce Springsteen, in 2018 she did one of Jerry Garcia and earlier this year she completed a portrait of Lady Gaga for another client. But this project was closer to home.

After several calls with her aunt and uncle and several of the other family members, there were talks of a family tree and other visual ways to show everyone, but the common thread between them all was the love of skiing.

“We’re from Pennsylvania and we grew up skiing at Seven Springs, which is a tiny resort there, and it looks nothing like the one I created,” Linkowski said. “The maximum elevation there is 2,000 feet. So, I wanted to create a statement mountain where you can almost imagine yourself at the bottom and not being able to see the top.”

The result was Mt. Hammel, a fictitious ski area that tops out at 14,412 feet above sea level that bears the family’s name.

“That is a made-up elevation. The 412 is the area code in Pittsburgh and is very near and dear to my family’s hearts,” Linkowski said. “There are 412 shirts, hats, flags all over Pittsburgh, so I incorporated that into the ski resort mural.”

Mt. Hammel is a fictitious ski resort that bears the family name.

Nicole Linkowski/Courtesy photo

Linkowski studied ski trail maps all over the U.S. and the world and drew inspiration from the rocky peaks of Big Sky Resort in Montana.

While Linkowski was setting the tone with blue and white hues on the wall and trying to give it as three-dimensional a look as possible, her aunt was busy talking to the other 70 members of the family and asking for ideas on what they wanted their slope name to be.

“I got to create all the ski lifts and wanted to tie in some more themes throughout our family and make it really special and personal,” she said.

Linkowski pays homage to different branches of the family tree with the Frisch Bahn, for the Frisch family name, the J. Crew Lift for the Johnson family, and her grandfather’s name is honored many times.

“Charles is my grandfather’s name and now there are five Charles’ in the family, so some of the trail names are “Third of Fifth” “Four-Fifths,” “Plead the Fifth” and cute little names like that,” Linkowski said.

Linkowski said the map looked pretty bare before she added all of the lines indicating the ski runs and the trail names, which she did by hand.

“It was really hard to stay steady and focused and make sure all the letters were uniform,” Linkowski said. “You can see some of the differences in, for example, the weight of these letters, it is a little bit heavier than this “s” over here, but it’s not super noticeable and it is nice to remember that I am a human and not a printer.”

From project conception to completion, it took about a year to finish the Mt. Hammel mural, with a remodel of the residences going on, Linkowski coming up from Denver in between other projects she was doing and starting the project completely over at one point, but she and her family say it was all worth it.

Linkowski said the hardest part about doing the mural was making sure she would have room to showcase all 72 family members.

Nicole Linkowski/Courtesy photo

“It was definitely a labor of love, trying to creatively place all of my family members in there. I’d love to do more of these for other families, you don’t need to have 72 members, we can do this on a smaller scale and do something creative that is a favorite pastime for their family,” Linkowski said.

“I’m excited for some of my other cousins and their kids to come and be able to see it and say ‘there’s my mom, there’s my dad, there’s my grandma,’” Linkowski said.

“I think we’ll stop at four generations. We are on the fourth now and it will be a while before that fourth generation is done. I’m the youngest of all of these people and I’m nowhere near having kids, but I do have space for them in the mural.”