Fans of Hygge Life: the EagleVail shopowner wrote a book and it’s coming to the Bookworm of Edwards

Alexandra and Koen Gove met in Vail and traveled to Amsterdam, where Alexandra fell in love with hygge and decided to open a store with her husband.

Special to the Daily

IF YOU GO What: “Dwell, Gather, Be: Design for Moments” book launch When: Thursday, Sept.19, 6 p.m. Where: Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., Riverwalk in Edwards Cost: $10, includes appetizers More information: Call 970-926-7323 or visit www.bookwormofedwards.com

Hygge (pronounced hoo-ga) is the Danish art of creating joy through coziness. The movement has swept the nation in the past couple of years, especially as hygge-style décor sweep across the pages of home design magazines. Hygge Life, an EagleVail hygge retailer run by Alexandra Gove and Koen van Renswoude, is helping to bring that special kind of joy to the Vail Valley.

Join the couple Thursday night at the Bookworm in Edwards for the book launch event for Gove’s new book, “Dwell, Gather, Be: Design for Moments.” She will tell the story of her quest to bring hygge to town, and guests will be able to purchase her book before anyone else.

Gove and van Renswoude met at the Vail Ski Swap, not knowing that their lives were about to change, in more ways than one.

“We fell in love on the slopes of Vail Mountain,” Gove said.

Their love and marriage took them to Amsterdam, where Gove was first introduced to the lifestyle known as hygge.

“I was inspired by the culture of slowing down, being present in each moment and thoughtfully designing spaces,” she said. “Once I discovered hygge and found out that there was a word for this part of the culture, I was hooked.”

Her Dutch husband felt right at home in this cozy world, but hygge changed everything about how Gove experienced her life and the world around her.

“Having a word to describe these cozy, contented moments and spaces helps me to recognize when these moments are occurring, appreciate them and then consciously try to create more of them,” she said.

Although they both loved their time in Europe, they felt called back to the valley. So they opened up an online store to bring the hygge lifestyle back with them. As they were looking for a place to store their goods, Hygge Life was born.

“We stumbled upon the space in EagleVail and decided it was a great spot to open up a brick and mortar store,” Gove said. “We love having the physical store so that we can really create that hygge experience.”

The hygge experience can reach even more people now than ever with Gove’s book set for release. She tried to curate something for everyone living in any living space.

“There are many facets of hygge that will resonate differently with each individual,” she said. “It could be a moment by a bonfire with old friends and sweet wine or sitting safe and warm on a sheepskin rug with a cozy cup of coffee. Maybe taking a bike ride on the first warm night of the summer—but when your heart swells with the general perfection of the world in that particular moment, you are hygge.”