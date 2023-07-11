Farmer’s market chef-led excursions offered at The Hythe Vail

Chef Lucas does a tableside presentation after buying ingredients at the Vail Farmers Market and Art Show.

The Hythe Vail/Courtesy photo

Experience a farmers market from the perspective of a seasoned chef. The Hythe Vail is now offering excursions led by one of its chefs where you get to go along on the shopping trip and see the chef build a meal based on the goods found at the Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show.

The new offering takes place on Sundays now until Sept. 3. Meet Chef Lucas Ardemagni, at Mountain Ration, The Hythe’s coffee shop at 9 a.m. and grab a cup of Joe to-go before hopping in The Hythe’s Lexus Courtesy Shuttle for a ride to Vail Village. No need to worry about parking at the Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show when the shuttle simply drops you off and picks you back up again after the shopping trip.

Chef Lucas is the chef de cuisine at The Hythe and hails from Arkansas and said that his family loved to cook when he was growing up and had southern cooking secrets and Italian traditions that were passed on to him. When you get to the Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show around 9:15 a.m., the menu is a blank canvas for Chef Lucas, but based on the ingredients he finds and what’s in season, the canvas is quickly filled with creative ideas and flavors.

“First, we have to see what food is available, so a lot of this is kind of ‘Iron Chef’-like: ‘Here’s some ingredients, GO!'” Chef Lucas said. “So, what we do is walk around, check out the produce first and see what we can do and then check proteins after that and see what’s available, what matches well with the produce and then go back and repeat the cycle so we can confirm those items, and then after that we find complimentary vegetables and flavors and sauces to create a three-course meal.”

Even though the chef-led tour gets to the farmers market early, Vail Meat Co. was already out of a few items (it’s a popular spot on Sundays), but Chef Lucas got lamb chops and started building the meal around that. Over time, Chef Lucas also builds relationships with the vendors at the market.

“I love the interaction with the local and regional providers and I would say most chefs strive to have that kind of interaction. While summer’s here, I really like to take advantage of all this beautiful produce around us and support locals as well,” Chef Lucas said.

Chef Lucas inspects produce before purchasing it for the meal he’ll make for the tour group at The Hythe Vail. FarmersMarketTour-VDN-071323-1

After the chef has picked out all the ingredients needed for the three-course meal, the Lexus picks everyone up again for a ride back to The Hythe. While Chef Lucas gets prepped for the meal, the guests get to go to Revel Lounge for a cocktail, mimosa or whiskey tasting. Try a Hythe Spritz featuring Woody Creek gin, St. Germain, rosemary syrup, lemon juice, Crème de Violette and sparkling wine. Or, the Three-Headed Ryu with your choice of Suntory Spirit (Haku Vodka, Roku Gin or Toki Whiskey) with yuzu, lemon, green tea syrup, ginger and soda.

Now is when the fun starts. The group, which is typically six people each week, is led out to the patio at The Hythe where Chef Lucas has brought everything out to prepare the meal tableside. Follow along as he takes you through the recipes and plates everything up right then and there. Book up the excursion with five of your friends or join the group, it’s very inviting and is a memory maker.

After shopping at the Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show, return to The Hythe and try a craft cocktail like the Three-Headed Ryu, left, or Hythe Spritz. Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

“We had the most fabulous day with Chef Lucas. I learned so much walking through the farmers market — picking the freshest vegetables, combining unique veggies to bring out the true flavor versus using heavy spices, and being brave enough to use vegetables that you are completely unfamiliar with,” said Vicki Mason of Avon.

“The new market and dining experience offered by The Hythe has completely changed my perspective of the Vail Farmers’ Market. Chef Lucas provides great education and expertise to select the perfect food items for almost any occasion. The grand finale brings an outdoor gourmet lunch capped with a whole lot of humor and entertainment,” said Brad Korell of Edwards.

Lucas Ardemagni, chef de cuisine at The Hythe Vail, addresses the group in the new chef-led tours that the hotel is doing for those looking for a unique dining experience. The hotel is doing Market to Table tours with a cooking demonstration at The Hythe after shopping for ingredients at the Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show each Sunday. Brad Korell/Courtesy photo

The weekly event happens rain or shine, and in some cases, hail!

“The staff was beyond kind and helpful with everything, including the unexpected hail storm!” Mason said. “I would recommend this wonderful experience to everyone. Chef Lucas is a delight, relaxed, funny, knowledgeable and beyond professional all at the same time. I plan on doing it again before the end of the season.”

Call the concierge at The Hythe (970-476-4444) to get set up for reservations for the next Market to Table event, which is once again on Sundays through Labor Day Weekend. Pricing is $120 per person and runs from 9 a.m. until about 2 p.m.

9:00 a.m. | Meet at Mountain Ration Grab & Go in The Hythe. Travel via Lexus Courtesy Shuttle to Vail Village.

9:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. | Chef-led tour and tasting at the Vail Farmers’ Market.

11 a.m. – noon | Relax at The Hythe with a cocktail, mimosa or whiskey tasting.

Noon – 2 p.m. | Enjoy an interactive and seasonally prepared meal gathered from your Farmers’ Market excursion.