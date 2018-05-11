Fashionista Mammacita: Keep your denim game as fresh as the spring flowers in bloom

Editor's note: Are you interested in trends, style and photography? Do you own a retail location our Fashionista Mammacita can use for a story? Reach out to Amanda Blevins on Instagram @FashionMammacita to partner on a project or email ablevins@vaildaily.com.

If there's one thing I've learned from moving here to the Vail Valley, it's that the women here do a lot. Hiking, fishing, biking, skiing, careers, family — the list can go on forever. Sometimes it can be daunting to add keeping up with styles and trends into the mix of everyday responsibilities.

For the next eight weeks in this space, we'll be touching on all of the newest trends to look out for this spring and upcoming summer seasons, and answering to your wardrobe desires. I am bringing my California flavor to my picks and will be out on the town shopping, hitting up some local retailers for style inspiration.

Build out a closet of fun and flexible staples this season that will always make you look pieced together and chic, regardless of the environment.

Relaxed vibes, it's distressed denim time

More is more when it comes to distressed denim today. Larger holes in the knees, or anywhere for that matter, and a frayed hem complete the look. Meagan is wearing Free People Denim, carried at Valley Girl, paired with a lilac blouse from Chic Couture in Eagle. And since accessories are life, the Western-inspired belt from Wild Heart pulls the look together with a statement necklace and oversized hat.

Recommended Stories For You

High waisted and loving it

They are back, high waisted jeans from the '80s are making their way back into our lives. And what is not to love? The denim has a way of tucking things in and slimming your waistline. Pair with a crop top or loose blouse tucked in half-way, and you are ready to hit the streets.

Your Mom jeans, your boyfriend's jeans — call them what you will

What's the difference? That I cannot tell you. But what I can tell you is that they are so comfortable, and they still manage to scream confidence in any setting. Here I am rocking some distressed boyfriend cut denim, cuffed at the ankle, along with a flowy top — that has just the amount of cool factor that you need — and paired with a hat, my trusty mules and a fun mode of transportation.

Clean, crisp, white denim

Keeping with the distressed trend of the season, white denim is no different. Make this look polished by adding white on white, with a chunky oversized sweater and flats, or really dress it up with a blush knotted top and layered lace vest that elongates your frame. Both looks are low-key enough to get away with during the day and carry over to your happy hour plans, conveniently coordinating with your glass of rose. What more could you ask for?

See you next week, and don't forget to use #VailStyle so we can see how your mountain fashion comes together.

Amanda Blevins, mother to Penelope, is an advertising representative at the Vail Daily and maintains a passion for fashion in the high country. To contact Blevins, follow her on Instagram at @FashionistaMammacita or email ablevins@vaildaily.com.