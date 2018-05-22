Fashionista Mammacita: Look your best and feel your best while taking advantage of local deals

Editor's note: Are you interested in trends, style and photography? Do you own a retail location our Fashionista Mammacita can use for a story? Reach out to Amanda Blevins on Instagram @FashionMammacita to partner on a project or email ablevins@vaildaily.com.

Happy Friday. Is it Friday? It sure feels like it. These days almost every morning I wake up thinking that it is the start to a weekend — even on Mondays.

It is a pretty tough pill to swallow once I get through my first Yeti of dark roast and reality strikes. It could be the fact that I have a toddler that wakes up anywhere from two to 200 times a night to tell me about what she had learned that day or it could be this beautiful weather asking me to get outside and enjoy life outside of my career. Or it could be all of our vacation plans, slashing my workweek in half and sending me in to a blissful odyssey of never ending weekends.

Springtime in the valley means that the locals can finally get a break. For us, this is our time to recharge and relax before the next buzz of visitors battles their way up the Interstate 70 corridor to experience our everyday lives. It's also a time for us to sneak into some of the most exclusive hotels and restaurants to take advantage of the local hook ups. The best fine dining and luxury resorts want us to be there. And we are ready.

Let's dive into our staycation style with ease and comfort, using streamlined silhouettes, bold patterns and fitted shapes that are sure to make you feel your best.

Go with the flow

Flowy maxis are everyone's best friend. They are comfortable, light, airy and super easy to pack for any trip. And who doesn't love not having to put on more than one piece of clothing? This particular dress shows a little skin with the cut out top and side slits, but it manages to keep things casual with a fun vertical-striped fabric that elongates your silhouette.

Ready to Wear neutrals

Keeping with the "easy to pack" theme, Meagan Bridges wears an adorable sundress by Cotton Candy LA and I have on literally the cutest romper I have ever seen in my life by Sadie + Sage. I am digging the light colors and purses with trending tassels to push you into this season's hottest looks.

Wrap it up

Wonderful, eye-catching wrap dresses are always a crowd pleaser. The floral ensemble I am wearing is a faux wrap that has elastic in the waist as well as a built in slip that can protect you on your breezy patio brunch dates. No wardrobe malfunctions for this lady.

Meagan is adorable in another wrap dress option. The shorter cut doesn't overwhelm her petite frame, and the vertical stripes help to elongate her stature. Clogs are back, and cuter then ever, but no accessories or clothing can take away from those charming dimples. A simple smile is always the best accessory.

Find the rest of the photos, and fun outakes from our shoot on Instagram at #VailStyle or @FashionstaMammacita.

See you poolside.

Amanda Blevins, mother to Penelope, is an advertising representative at the Vail Daily and maintains a passion for fashion in the high country. To contact Blevins, follow her on Instagram at @FashionistaMammacita or email ablevins@vaildaily.com.