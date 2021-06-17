Father’s Day activities, Vail Arts Festival, farmers market, chairlift rides and Climb for Hope: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 6/18/21

Father’s Day events

The Tutu 2k Fun Run is happening on Father’s Day in Avon.

Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa

Celebrate dad on Sunday by going to the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa where they are firing up their giant smoker for a special barbecue dinner on the Gondola Plaza.

Held outside from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Westin Riverfront’s Father’s Day barbecue will include your choice of three items from the smoker:

Chicken Adobo

Pork Shoulder

Brisket

Rope Sausage

Fire Grilled Vegetables

Guests can also enjoy three sides:

Wedge salad

Three cheese Mac and cheese

Herbed potato salad

Crispy onions rings

Grilled corn

Watermelon wedges

Finish it off with a delicious dessert of coffee chocolate mousse, mini apple pies or fruit salad. All dads can enjoy a complimentary Cazadores tequila drink or draft beer.

Price

$40 for adults

$15 kids age 5-12,

Reservations are not required.

For more information: http://www.riverfrontdining.com .

Grand Hyatt Vail

If dad likes whiskey and fly-fishing, take him to Grand Hyatt Vail. Situated along Gore Creek, Grand Hyatt Vail will blend great barbecue along with fly fishing tips and whiskey tastings throughout the day.

A few items on the menu for Father’s Day include grilled oysters with chorizo brown butter, pulled jerk chicken and chipotle mango ribs. The pros from Vail Valley Anglers will provide dad with fly-fishing tips and Woodinville Bourbon will be on-hand to offer samples throughout the event, which goes from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for more details on Grand Hyatt Vail go to their website .

The Four Seasons Vail

Dads love a good deal, so the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail invite dad to come in and enjoy dinner at Flame at a 50% discount. Flame’s tagline is “Steak Elevated” and you can choose from a 20-ounce bone-in Kansas City strip, a 30-ounce Waygu Tomahawk or a 6-ounce grassfed Angus filet mignon as well as many other delicious choices. For sides, add some spice with the habanero bacon-wrapped jumbo scallops or pan seared foie gras or crispy tempura lobster tail. For reservations, call 970-477-8650.

If dad needs a haircut, The Four Seasons Vail is doing a special called a Cut and a Cold One where you can get a haircut at Vail Village’s only barber shop and enjoy a microbrew. Let professional barber Guy Bruha get dad looking handsome for Father’s Day with a post-COVID era haircut. Call 970-477-8600 for details. Gift certificates for dining and the barber shop are also available and make great gifts for dad.

Tutu 2k Fun Run

Grab your tutus or other costumes and bring dad out to Nottingham Park in Avon for the Tutu 2k Fun Run on Sunday. Start Father’s Day out right with family, fun and fitness, especially if you’re going to enjoy all the great dining offerings I’ve mentioned. The event kicks off at 9 and goes until 10 a.m. so you can enjoy the rest of the day hanging out at the beach, the volleyball courts, picnic areas and you can even stick around for the SunsetLIVE! concert that starts at 6 p.m. Both the Tutu 2k Fun Run and SunsetLIVE! events are free. For more information, go to discoveravon.org .

Outlets at Silverthorne Deals

The Outlets of Silverthorne are running sales and Father’s Day promotions throughout the weekend.

Father’s Day Gift With Purchase – Guest will receive a free Under Armour baseball hat when they spend $150 or more at any Outlets at Silverthorne store. Simply bring your receipts to the Colorado Welcome Center to redeem.

Dad Joke Campaign – Visit Customer Service located in the Colorado Welcome Center and share your best dad joke (and by best, they actually mean worst) and receive a free $10 Gift Card – no joke. The Outlets at Silverthorne will share their favorite jokes on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Farmers Markets Return

The first of many farmers markets begin this weekend.

Daily file photo.

Edwards Corner Farmers Market

The Edwards Corner Farmers Market has been a popular Saturday activity since 2005. Shop locally and regionally sourced fruits and vegetables, housewares, fashions and more. Plan your weekend meals around the produce or meat that can be found at this week’s market for a true farm-to-table experience. According to the website, edwardscornerfarmersmarket.com , Borden Farms, Wynn Farms, Knapp Ranch and Vail Meat Company will be there.

Beyond food, there are also fun fashions that can be found at the Edwards Corner Farmers Market. Look for Wild Heart to find fun summer must-haves in women’s clothing and hip eyewear from Eye Pieces of Vail. If you need a coffee or a bite to eat, Edwards Corner also houses Hovey & Harrison, Craftsman, Drunken Goat and Sundae Artisan Ice Cream. The Edwards Corner Farmers Market is held every Saturday at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 25.

Vail Farmers Market and Art Show

The Vail Farmers Market and Art Show returns this Sunday with over 140 vendors with items ranging from fresh produce, art, clothing, housewares, gifts, candles, jewelry, books and more. The Vail Farmers Market and Art Show is entering its 20th year.

Plan to spend some time going through the market, which lines East Meadow Drive and Willow Bridge Road. Plan to spend some time at the market and with 40 food vendors, you won’t go hungry. There will be a variety of food fare including Mexican, Italian and Thai food, barbecue, seafood, pastries, nuts and ice cream and gelato.

The markets are a great place to find gifts for weddings, birthdays and anniversaries and treat yourself to some gifts, too. From practical to whimsical, there’s something for everyone at the Vail Farmers Market and Art Show. Shop local and support the market on Sundays starting this Sunday through Oct. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Check out the website for more details.

Minturn Market

If you’re looking for the Minturn Market , you’ll have to wait a few weeks. The valley’s first farmers market, which began 23 years ago, returns July 3 – Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lifts open at Vail and Beaver Creek

The chair lifts open at Vail and Beaver Creek this weekend for daily operations.

Even though Vail Resorts opened Gondola One last weekend during the GoPro Mountain Games, daily operations will officially start at both Vail and Beaver Creek Mountains this weekend. Gondola One (Lift No. 1) out of Vail Village and the Eagle Bahn Gondola (Lift #19) at the base of Lionshead will operate daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now until Sept. 6. Then, both gondolas will operate on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday schedule until Oct. 6.

Scenic rides and bike hauls will access over 40 miles of biking trails and 20 miles of hiking trails. Buy lift tickets at the ticket offices at the base of each lift. Remember, you can buy your Epic Pass for the upcoming 2021-2022 ski season and use your pass to get lift access this summer. There are special lift and lunch tickets you can buy, too. This year we will see a return of Epic Discovery activities at Eagle’s Nest. For more information, go to vail.com .

Epic Discovery

Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster: Enjoy the thrill as it winds its way 3,400 feet down the mountain, following the natural contours of the landscape through the forest. The coaster is the perfect activity for families and adrenaline-seekers alike!

Bungee Trampoline: Bounce, flip, and soar skyward on this trampoline.

Eagle’s Nest Tubing: Adventurers young and old will love taking thrilling runs down the 550 foot-long tubing hill. Music entertains you the whole way down, while the Adventure Bahn carpet ride will take you back to the top.

Marmot Mini Kids Tubing: Grab a tube and glide down the mountain on a thrilling, adrenaline-fueled ride. The multi-lane tubing hill features two runs, and easy-access surface lift gets you back up top fast.

Little Eagle Zip Line: Kids can soar through the air above 11,000 feet

Paramount Peak Climbing Wall: Harness your adventure while scrambling up to new heights!

On-Mountain Dining

Bistro Fourteen – Eagle’s Nest

Eagle’s Nest BBQ – Eagle’s Nest

Sarge’s Deck – Mid Vail

Express Lift – Mountain Plaza

The Centennial Express (Lift #6) in Beaver Creek will also open for daily operations from Saturday through Sept. 6. After that, the lift will be open on Saturdays and Sundays until Sept. 26. Once again, purchase your Epic Pass for the upcoming winter season and utilize that pass to ride the lift all summer long. Spruce Saddle will be the place to grab a bite to eat up on Beaver Creek Mountain. Sit back and enjoy the views of the Gore Range and beyond. For more information, go to beavercreek.com

Located in the heart of the Beaver Creek Village, the Beaver Creek Summer Adventure Center beckons guests to enjoy a Colorado mountain vacation of family outdoor fun. Activities include:

Bungee Trampoline – Kids and adults are invited to let loose on the fun and safe bungee trampoline!

Climbing Wall – See how high you can climb, or race your friends and family to the top!

Gem Panning – Find and learn about several types of unique rocks, gems, fool’s gold and even arrowheads!

Mini Golf – Practice makes perfect; enjoy this kid friendly mini-golf course in the heart of the village.

Vail Arts Festival

The Vail Arts Festival has been happening for over 35 years. The event takes place in Lionshead Friday through Sunday.

The Vail Arts Festival is a three-day outdoor celebration of visual arts in an amazing setting. Set throughout the Lionshead Mall and the Arrabelle at Vail Square, the beauty of the art is only rivaled by the majestic scenery of the surrounding mountains. The event, which has been going on for over 35 year, brings in over 60 artists showcasing digital art, drawing, fiber, glass, graphics and print making, metal works, wood, mixed media, ceramics, paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry and fashion.

The primary focus of the event is the juried exhibition of gallery quality fine art and fine crafts, giving our audience the rare opportunity to meet, interact with, view the works of and purchase art from the individuals who have created it. The artists have been selected by a jury. Images are reviewed by a panel comprised of Vail residents and business owners in a blind jury process. While you’re in Lionshead, look for merchant specials and promotions at area stores and restaurants. Go to vailartsfestival.com for more information.

Vail Arts Festival Hours:

Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Climb for Hope

Climb for Hope is a benefit for suicide prevention and Speak Up Reach Out. Head to Eagle Climbing and Fitness from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday to take part in the vertical climbing challenge.

Speak Up Reach Out, the suicide prevention group in Eagle County, is teaming up with Eagle Climbing and Fitness to host Climb for Hope this Saturday. This is a new event for the community that hopes to foster connection and conversation.

A vertical challenge will be happening on Saturday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Climbers will be challenged to scale the climbing walls as much as they can to raise money for suicide prevention. Eagle Climbing and Fitness will have their indoor 42-foot wall as well as an outdoor climbing wall available. There will be prizes for top climbers and raffle prizes, too. Climbers can fuel up with eats from food trucks and root beer floats will be served. Music will be provided by a DJ.

Although the event is free, donations are encouraged to help Speak Up Reach Out continue its mission of saving lives and preventing suicide. For more information, go to speakupreachout.org .