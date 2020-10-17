Fill & Refill celebrates one year in Edwards

Fill & Refill is dedicated to reducing single-use plastic by selling many household items that are unpackaged. Refill your shampoo, conditioner, laundry detergent bottles and more and prevent more plastic from heading to the trash.

Tricia Swenson | tswenson@vaildaily.com

Throughout 2020, many businesses have had to reduce productivity, alter services or even shut down, but Fill & Refill is celebrating one year of being a brick-and-mortar shop in Edwards on Oct. 19. The eco-conscious and sustainability-focused store is celebrating by giving away prizes at its Edwards location and on social media.

Fill & Refill is dedicated to reducing single-use plastic by selling many household items that are unpackaged. Owner and founder Allison Burgund carries everything from shampoo and laundry detergent to lotions and soap. Simply bring in your own containers or purchase reusable containers at Fill & Refill and break the cycle of contributing to more plastic waste on Mother Earth.

“I believe local refill stores are a real and tangible solution for the plastic crisis we are navigating. Quite simply, the fewer plastic containers that are made, the fewer plastic pieces end up in the oceans. Local refill shops are the solution,” Burgund said.

Burgund first shared this idea with locals and visitors at the Vail Farmers Market & Art Show during the summer of 2019. In the fall of that year, she knew she wanted a year-round location for the winter and beyond. In August of 2020, she not only moved to a bigger location in Edwards, but she also bought a Sprinter van for deliveries and has partnered up with other businesses to offer a satellite location. Not too bad for orchestrating all of this during a pandemic.

“This year has been frenetic. Thank goodness I have a lot of energy because this year needed it. I also have a lot of passion and hope for what I do, too,” Burgund said.

Burgund’s passion for reducing one’s carbon footprint runs deep. She vets products constantly before she ever brings them to her customers.

“I spent two years researching the products you find in my store to see if they worked and to see how dedicated the manufacturer was about saving plastic. I also tried the products out on my own family to see how each product felt, to see if it smelled good and wondered if others would like it,” Burgund said.

To celebrate the short yet impressive history of this successful business, Burgund will be doing all sorts of giveaways in the store and on Fill & Refill’s social media pages. Learn how you can win a basket of sustainable goodies worth $200 including Stasher Bags, Unpaper Towels, refillable containers, local soaps and more. To enter, visit fillandrefill.com and sign up for emails. Fill & Refill will also have sales in the store the week of Oct. 19.