Find Thanksgiving dessert in caramel pear bake

Make in a one-quart baking dish with two-inch sides.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees with a rack in the center position. Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Set it aside.

Place the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, apple pie spice and salt in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine them well. Add the milk and whisk again until smooth, making sure all the dry ingredients have liquefied. Add the cubes of pear, the pecans and the dried cranberries. Use a wooden spoon or rubber spatula to gently stir them into the milk-flour mixture until they're evenly distributed. Scrape this into your baking dish, smooth it and distribute it evenly. Set aside.

Add the water to a glass measuring cup or a microwave-safe bowl. Add the brown sugar and pieces of butter and microwave on high heat until the water boils, the sugar dissolves, and the butter melts. Pour this over the pear-pecan mixture in your baking pan, covering all of the pear mixture.

Place the baking pan on the prepared cookie sheet. Put both in the oven and bake for about 35 to 40 minutes. The longer it bakes, the more the wonderful syrup will evaporate, so remove it from the oven as soon as it's done. Cool it a little, and serve it while it's still warm. Or, cool it completely, store it, covered, in the refrigerator, and rewarm it in a microwave oven or in a 350 degree standard oven. Serve it warm with vanilla ice cream. It's best the day you make it but it'll still be good the following day, though the pears will have softened a bit.

High altitudes makes cookies spread in the pan, cakes fall, and few baked goods turn out as they do at sea level. This twice-monthly column presents recipes and tips that make baking in the mountains successful.

Recommended Stories For You

Vera Dawson, author of the high-altitude cookbooks Baking Above It All and Cookies in the Clouds, (available at The Bookworm in Edwards and Next Page Bookstore in Frisco), is a high-altitude baking teacher. Her recipes have been tested in her Summit County kitchen and, whenever necessary, altered until they work at our altitude. Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.