‘Finding Theo’ details the power of the Colorado community

The Krause family is "like everyone else" — they came to the Vail Valley for the winters but fell in love with the summer.

Theo Krause remembers coming to Colorado to ski with his family before attending Denver University and eventually moving to Vail for seven years after college. But, unlike everyone else, a mountain bike accident on the trails of Crested Butte left Theo paralyzed on the dirt with a splintered neck, wondering if he would ever see his family 500 miles away again.

"This is one where a parent is not prepared," Tim Krause, Theo's father, said. "I can tell you from personal experience that the first time you look down at your kid when something has happened that you can't fix, that's a moment you'll never forget."

"Finding Theo: A Father's True Story of Loss, Courage and Discovery" is a book by Tim and tells an inspirational story of hope. Tim went back and interviewed the people whose lives became interwoven with Theo's — from the son of an Iranian immigrant who found Theo on the trail to the medical professionals, including one that is a sister of a Columbine High School massacre victim, and the cast of friends, in the valley and beyond, who helped Theo.

"What people will discover is that the thing that they were meant to do," Tim said, referring to the remarkable people along the journey, "at some point in time is going to be what someone needs the most."

When Tim and Theo present at The Bookworm of Edwards on Tuesday, Sept. 18, it will be the day after the five-year mark of Theo's accident. Theo is now living in Washington, D.C., enjoying a "new normal" after doctors said he wouldn't be able to walk again after the accident. He is, however, walking and even trail running around D.C.

"I kind of compare myself to a professional quarterback," Theo said. "At some point you're the best, and then at some point you're not able to do what you used to do. It doesn't have to be on a professional level, it happens to every human. I'm thankful for what I can do and I really enjoy still being able to push myself in different ways."

Tim is beyond thankful to all of the people who stepped in to help during a difficult time, and that's where his idea for the book came to him.

"Even without having to ask, even before you know the question to ask, all of these people show up," he said. "That's what our story is really about: When you experience tragedy, loss or some type of adversity, if you pay attention, there are all these people who will step up and it's not something you have to handle alone."

