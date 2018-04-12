Fine art appraisal series at Gallery 8 Arts in Avon free to attend
April 12, 2018
Larissa Wild Gould is presenting a series on fine art appraisal at Gallery 8 Arts in Avon. Gould is a fine art appraiser and member of the International Society of Appraisers.
The series on fine art appraising will focus on its role in insurance coverage, estate planning, wealth management and more.
The four-part series at Gallery 8 Arts is free and runs April 13 through July 13, taking place at 5:30 p.m.
Series Schedule
Friday, April 13: Gould will outline the basics on what a qualified art appraisal really is.
Friday, May 11: This presentation focuses on fine art appraising for insurance purposes, intended for both art collectors and insurers.
Friday, June 8: For art collector and estate attorneys, this presentation examines the finer details of the requirements for IRS tax and donation purposes.
Friday, July 13: To close the series, this program on how fine art appraisals can provide a link to overlooked opportunities.
For more information, visit http://www.larissa wild.com.
