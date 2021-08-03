Fine art photography exhibit coming to Colorado Mountain College in Edwards

“Juniper’s Last Gasp” by Raj Manickam is one of the pieces on exhibit at the Photo Pensato Fine Art Photography Show at CMC Vail Valley at Edwards.

Special to the Daily

Colorado Mountain College Vail Valley at Edwards will host an exhibit from Photo Pensato that showcases fine art photography including landscape, abstract, portrait, still life and much more.

Photo Pensato is a collective of photographers with varied styles and techniques inspired to create images that reflect their unique and personal perspectives. “Pensato” is an Italian term for a musical note so exquisite that it can be neither played or heard.

“There appears to be no comparable expression as applied to photography,” said Raj Manickam, an artist featured in the show. “Yet, this group of photographers persist in a quest to create images that capture that exquisite note, elusive spirit and timeless power of this medium.”

The fine art photography featured in the exhibit takes many forms including traditional film-based, digital, hybrid imagery – combining aspects of both film and digital ­– and historic processes.

Artists participating in the Photo Pensato show are: Angela Faris Belt, Thomas Carr, Ron Johnson, Linda Little, Raj Manickam, Aimee McCrory, Jim Montague, John Shelton, Stephen Podrasky and Michael Trupiano.

A reception for the exhibit will be held Friday, August 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College Vail Valley at Edwards. The first-floor exhibit continues through September 17.

For more information on Photo Pensato, go to photopensato.com. To learn more about CMC Vail Valley, visit hcoloradomtn.edu/vail-valley-edwards.