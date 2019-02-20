Fingerstyle guitar champion and singer-songwriter Christie Lenee to play at the Vilar

Christie Lenee can do a whole lot more than strum a guitar. As the 2017 International Fingerstyle Guitar Champion, Lenee is not only a string-plucking virtuoso but also a singer-songwriter with a compelling stage presence.

The Christie Lenee Project will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 and are available now by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, Lenee developed an interest in music early on, mastering classical guitar in her teen years while also learning how to play rock, jazz and blues. After moving to Philadelphia as an adult, Lenee formed a new band and in 2012 released the EP "Give and Take in," which featured Jeff Coffin from Dave Matthews Band on saxophone. Later in her career, Lenee would share the stage with Amy Ray from the Indigo Girls and jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan, among others.

The singer-songwriter's most recent album, "STAY," was a finalist for the Indie Acoustic Project Awards' "Best CD of 2016" and includes three instrumental tunes produced by Grammy-winning producer Will Ackerman. After winning the 2017 International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship, Lenee toured extensively across the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia that year.

Along with her impressive finger-picking guitar skills, Lenee sings with a passionate spirit, often writing uplifting and inspirational songs. Catch The Christie Lenee Project at VPAC on Tuesday.