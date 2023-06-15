Fire up your summer at Stoke & Rye

Flames from moonshine whiskey flare on top of the 52 oz. tomahawk steak at Stoke & Rye.

Stoke & Rye offers the perfect (and safe) way to fire up your summer: Its tableside experiences present smokey cocktails, starters and desserts and a very fiery, meaty entrée.

Start the evening with Angels Over the City. Servers top the shapely glass with an oak smoke top, part of which they light on fire, causing smoke to rise like an angelic vision. Once the smoke clears, you’re free to enjoy your Angels Envy bourbon, sweet vermouth and Angostura bitters. You can also take an Old Fashioned approach and watch smoke fill the rocks glass before you sip.’

Cacio e Pepe, which literally means cheese and pepper — a main ingredient traditionally combined by farmers in Rome as a staple, then mixed with pasta — takes on a new appeal with Stoke & Rye’s presentation. Served in a parmesan wheel, bourbon sets this baby on fire.

Long known as an aphrodisiac, smoked oysters get the party started. Topped with caviar, it’s the applewood chips and bourbon aioli on the bottom that makes them smokin’ hot.

If you just want to add a tiny bit of fire to an oozing dining experience, share the Colorado fondue. A flame stays lit under the alpine-blend cheese as you dip your baguette croutons, along with any add-ons, like charcuterie, pork belly, garlic shrimp or crudites.

The big daddy of the night comes in the form of a 52-ounce tomahawk steak, served with charred lemon, roasted garlic, black pepper or chimichurri sauces. Flames from the moonshine whiskey on top of the steak set the night on fire with a robust blaze.

End the evening on a sweet, smoky note with a large mason jar filled with chocolate ganache, brownie crumbs, cacao nib and salted caramel ice cream. As smoke escapes from the open mouth of the jar, you get that around-the-campfire, s’mores type feeling.