First Descents Ball coming on March 24
February 26, 2018
First Descents hosts its 12th annual First Descents Ball on Saturday, March 24, from 5 p.m. to midnight at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Avon.
First Descents provides free, life-changing outdoor adventures to young adults impacted by cancer, and its annual gala helps raise funds to create more programming for the 70,000 young adults diagnosed each year.
The event welcomes more than 400 business leaders from pharma, health care and tech industries and makes for a fun client and executive engagement opportunity.
Tickets are $300 and include a three-course dinner, open bar, live entertainment and access to an inspiring program. Table sponsorship opportunities are available.
To purchase tickets and learn more about the First Descents Ball, visit http://www.firstdescents.org.
