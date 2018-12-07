Fitz Bar & Restaurant to host New Year’s Eve party
December 7, 2018
Fitz Bar & Restaurant will host their annual New Year's Eve party on Monday, Dec. 31, beginning at 5 p.m. The event will include a four-course prefix menu from Executive Chef, Kenneth Butler, a complimentary champagne toast, party favors and after party access.
The Schedule is as follows:
5:00 p.m. – First seating
6:30 p.m. – Torchlight parade down Golden Peak and fireworks
8:00 p.m. – Second seating
10:00 p.m. – DJ starts at the Fitz Bar
Recommended Stories For You
12:00 a.m. – New Year's Eve countdown with complimentary champagne and fireworks show by the Town of Vail.
First seating includes the prefix menu, champagne toast and torch light parade views and fireworks show. First seated guests are invited to the Fitz Bar side for the DJ, dancing and mid-night fireworks show after dinner. First seating will cost $225 for adults, and kids 12 and under will be $125.
Second seating includes a 4-course prefix menu, champagne toast and after party access on The Fitz Bar for the DJ, dancing and mid-night fireworks. Second seating will cost $175, and for kids 12 and under $75.
The after party will have no cover.
Trending In: Entertainment
- An expert’s guide to skier parking in Vail and Avon
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Shakey Graves to headline Vail Snow Days
- 3 ski enthusiasts create ‘Gaper Day’ game for iPhone, Android
- Vail-themed Monopoly game to feature iconic locales, benefit non-profits
- Eagle Valley High School players’ romantic comedy, ‘Almost, Maine,’ is a midwinter night’s dream
Trending Sitewide
- Dead body found at Vail Pass rest area
- Snowmobiler Hayden Savage remembered as passionate adventurer
- Vail Pass highway expansion isn’t funded, but the work is being planned now
- With record profits the past few years, why doesn’t Vail Health lower its prices? (letter)
- Vail Valley stabbing suspect may forego trial; suspect may take a plea deal