Fitz Bar & Restaurant to host New Year’s Eve party

Fitz Bar & Restaurant will host their annual New Year's Eve party on Monday, Dec. 31, beginning at 5 p.m. The event will include a four-course prefix menu from Executive Chef, Kenneth Butler, a complimentary champagne toast, party favors and after party access.

The Schedule is as follows:

5:00 p.m. – First seating

6:30 p.m. – Torchlight parade down Golden Peak and fireworks

8:00 p.m. – Second seating

10:00 p.m. – DJ starts at the Fitz Bar

12:00 a.m. – New Year's Eve countdown with complimentary champagne and fireworks show by the Town of Vail.

First seating includes the prefix menu, champagne toast and torch light parade views and fireworks show. First seated guests are invited to the Fitz Bar side for the DJ, dancing and mid-night fireworks show after dinner. First seating will cost $225 for adults, and kids 12 and under will be $125.

Second seating includes a 4-course prefix menu, champagne toast and after party access on The Fitz Bar for the DJ, dancing and mid-night fireworks. Second seating will cost $175, and for kids 12 and under $75.

The after party will have no cover.