Five local farmers markets coming to Vail Valley this summer

Substitute those stressful trips through the grocery store this summer with strolls through local farmers markets.

From local produce for the home kitchen to breakfast and lunches on the spot, food is an integral part of four local farmers markets happening this summer in Vail, Minturn, Edwards and Avon.

In addition to the local fruits, veggies and meats, there's art, live music and more to take in. If you're getting something as a gift, then be sure to get something for yourself while out and about as well.

Here's a look at the five farmers markets taking place in the Vail Valley this summer, from Vail to Gypsum.

Vail

When: Sundays, June 17 through Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Where: East Meadow Drive, Vail Village.

Parking: Vail Village parking structure.

Years running: 18.

With 135 tents and more than 40 food vendors, the Vail Farmer's Market & Art Show is one of the largest in the state — coming a long way from the 20 tents it started with in 2001.

Event organizer Angela Mueller is a driving force behind the farmers market in Vail, also pushing sustainability responsibilities onto vendors.

In 2015, the Farm-to-Table Dinners started, with local chefs using ingredients found at the market to whip up amazing meals in an outdoor setting in the streets of Vail. The series returns again this year and usually sells out.

Jazz at the Market, presented by Vail Jazz, gets local music legend Tony Gulizia and other musicians filling the air with live jazz starting July 1.

"Now in its 18th year, the farmers market offers more than 135 top quality local vendors and is a great way for visitors and locals alike to enjoy a relaxing summer day in the Vail Valley," Mueller said. "The market takes place for 17 Sundays throughout the summer and we encourage everyone to come down and experience a morning with us. This year, patrons can expect to see chef demos, delicious food and produce samples, kids activities, unique artisanal products and more."

Visit http://www.vailfarmersmarket.com and follow Vail Farmers' Market & Art Show on Facebook.

Minturn

When: Saturdays, June 16 through Sept. 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Minturn.

Parking: Municipal lot (left after crossing the bridge into town); as well as on Pine Street at the Minturn Municipal Building and St. Patrick's Church.

Years running: 20.

The longest running market in the valley, Minturn keeps it cozy with more than 85 vendors each week, featuring foods, gifts, clothing, jewelry, handmade crafts, items for home and more.

For the kids, there's face painting as well as live music.

"I was one of the four people to start the market and I still am doing it besides Austin Farms," said Carol Colletti. "I've enjoyed every minute since we started the market and have met many wonderful and loyal customers — and friends."

Extend the Minturn Market experience by checking out other local businesses on Main Street and, perhaps, go for a hike.

Visit http://www.MinturnMarket.org and follow the Minturn Market on Facebook.

Avon

When: Wednesday evenings, June 20 through Sept. 12, 4 p.m. to dusk (except Fourth of July).

Where: Lake Street in front of Nottingham Park.

Parking: The parking situation near Lake Street will make for a convenient quick stop or a long visit; both the Avon Town Hall parking lot and recreation center parking lot will be open and accessible.

Years running: One.

After previous attempts at entering the market scene, the town of Avon is looking to join the surrounding markets — on a different day.

With vendors still signing up, the foundation is already setting with two local produce vendors, one local meat and egg vendor and several other food tents and a food truck ready to go.

Unlike other markets, the Avon Lake Street Market allows for late-notice, one-week entries for vendors, making each week a little different and worth a stop. Organizers are also noticing a focus on sustainability.

"We never asked for that, and I think it shows a trend in the valley," said organizer Derek George.

With the town behind it and room to grow, the market is meant to be a midweek one-stop shop for local goods. And with live music, yoga and a beer garden, the Lake Street Market will be hitting its stride this summer.

Interested vendors can email info@lakestreetmarket.org. Follow Avon's Lake Street Market on Facebook.

Edwards

When: Saturdays through Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Edwards Corner.

Parking: Plenty of parking behind and in the parking structure at Edwards Corner.

Years running: About 15.

"It's more of a local market," says organizer Dan Bryant, of the Edwards Corner Farmers Market. "We're heavy on food and produce, so we're more like a true locals market."

With a strong following downvalley, the Edwards Corner Farmers Market features more than 25 vendors.

Some returning vendors include local area farms and ranches with as well as honey, cupcakes and more.

Visit http://www.edwardscornerfarmersmarket.com.

Gypsum

When: Fridays through Sept. 14, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gypsum Recreation Center west parking lot.

Parking: Parking available around the recreation center.

Years running: One.

"We felt that a farmers market was a need on the western end of Eagle County," said Special Projects Coordinator Krista DeHerrera. "There has been a growing consumer interest in obtaining fresh products directly from the farm. The Down Valley Farmers Market allows consumers to have access to locally grown, farm fresh produce. We are hoping to add vendors to the market so we can provide a nice selection of goods."

Entertainment & Outdoors editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com.