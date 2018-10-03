Flamenco Quartet Project brings new style of dance to Vilar Performing Arts Center for Underground Sound

Many performers discover their love of dance by watching one of their favorite dancers on stage, or by hearing a piece of music for the first time. For Wendy Clinard, it was another art form that initially drew her to her favorite type of dance: flamenco.

"I came to flamenco by way of drawing a friend in her flamenco rehearsal," Clinard said. "My drawings did not compare to the experience of sitting there observing the art form."

Based in Chicago, Clinard is the creator of the Flamenco Quartet Project, an innovative style of flamenco that combines music and movement with visual arts and text. Clinard started the Flamenco Quartet Project in 2014 by reaching out to multiple composers, arrangers, improvisers and choreographers to collaborate on this new form of flamenco.

Flamenco with a dash of improv

The Flamenco Quartet Project will perform as part of the Vilar Performing Arts Center's (VPAC) Underground Sound Series on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and the full Underground Sound Pass is $125, which includes seven shows and seven drinks.

Along with the traditional elements of flamenco, a Flamenco Quartet Project performance includes a wide range of artistic inspirations, such as Gypsy jazz, klezmer and classical Arabic and Spanish art forms. For those new to flamenco, Clinard wants the performance at the VPAC to stimulate the audience and introduce them to a new way of looking at a dance form that dates back to the 1700s.