Fleet Foxes play the Vilar in Beaver Creek June 29

One of the most prominent bands to emerge during the late-2000s indie folk boom, Seattle’s Fleet Foxes are internationally known for fusing earthy, harmony-rich folk-rock with a sense of lush pop sophistication.

The Fleet Foxes perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on June 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $88 and are available online starting Friday, April 29 at VilarPAC.org/fleet-foxes .

“Fleet Foxes’ incredible vocal harmonies and indie-acoustic style of playing is uniquely suited for the acoustics of the VPAC. This show is going to sound magical in our theater,” states VPAC Executive Director Owen Hutchinson.

Formed in 2006 by longtime friends Robin Pecknold (lead, vocals, guitar) and Skylar Skjelset (guitar, mandolin, vocals), the band’s primary lineup grew to include Casey Wescott (keyboard, mandolin, vocals), Christian Wargo (bass, guitar, vocals) and Nicholas Peterson (drums, vocals).

Both their self-titled debut and 2011 follow-up, Helpless Blues, were produced by Phil Elk and released by Sub Pop – the former was greeted by critical acclaim and the latter earned a Grammy nomination. Following a six-year gap, Fleet Foxes returned with the expansive Crack-Up in 2017. In September 2020, with almost no warning, the band issued their fourth album, Shore, along with a short film. Shore earned the band their second Grammy nomination (Best Alternative Music Album), and sweeping praise (MOJO five stars, Rolling Stone four stars, Pitchfork fifth consecutive Best New Music) with Rolling Stone calling the album “the most immediately rewarding Fleet Foxes record since their brilliant 2008 debut” and Pitchfork saying “Robin Pecknold refines and hones Fleet Foxes’ crisp folk-rock sound, crafting another musically adventurous album that is warm and newly full of grace.”

For more information about the performance at the VPAC, visit VilarPAC.org/fleet-foxes .