Foldable frisbees, dog coloring pages and more: Kids Corner for the week of 4/27/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily has started a weekly kids section full of games, toys and activities to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during quarantine. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

spring / primavera

In the mountains, we are never surprised to see new snow falling, even when it seems like spring is in full bloom.

Rick Spitzer | Special to the Daily

VailLibs

MadLibs are one of the most popular word games for kids. See what funny stories you can create with this Vail Valley version.

To play, fill out the Google Form below. Once you submit, the completed story will be sent to the email address provided. Printable copies are available here.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Loading…

Entertainment editor Casey Russell writes the VailLibs. She can be reached at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Game of the Week

Mine Fields

Equipment required: Minefield (8 x 8 squares) set out. This can be a taped grid on the floor, and you can make it harder by making a bigger grid.

Rules:

Start by picking a facilitator. This person is the judge and will tell players when they’ve crossed the minefield successfully or fallen into a trap.

One person at a time must attempt to cross the battlefield without stepping on a mine. Once a team member steps on a mine, they must return back to the start.

Only one person is allowed on the minefield at any time.

One at a time, players must step on the mat and attempt to cross. If unsuccessful in their attempt to cross, they go to the back of the line and the next person goes.

Once a participant is on the minefield, no one can provide hints.

Active participants can only move one square at a time. A move can be in any direction.

Only the facilitator knows which squares are safe and will indicate appropriately.

The first person to cross successfully is the winner.

The Game of the Week is submitted by Mountain Recreation. Visit mountainrec.org for more information.

Toy of the Week

The Waboba Wingman silicone disk is a foldable frisbee that people of all ages will love.

Special to the Daily

Waboba Wingman Silicone Disc

Best for ages: 6 – 99

Where to buy: Wishes Toy Store, check with your other favorite local retailers

Cost: $7

This fun, foldable twist on the traditional frisbee is great for indoor or outdoor fun. It is just small enough to be carried in your pocket when folded and just big enough for big fun. It comes in fou fun patterns and can fly more than 130 feet.

The Toy of the Week is submitted by Wishes Toy Store in Avon. Contact the store at 970-845-0456 or visit wisheskids.com.

Coloring page

This photo was taken by Chris Dillman and appeared on the cover of the Vail Daily on March 9, 2020.

Chris Dillman | cdillman@vaildaily.com

Print the page here.

Learn how to make your own coloring pages here.