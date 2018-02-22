Beano’s Cabin offers fine dining on-mountain at Beaver Creek

Editor's note: This article was previously published as a paid feature in EAT, a compendium of restaurant snapshots featuring the best in Vail Valley dining. Look for it on newsstands everywhere.

Tucked into Beaver Creek's mountain meadow, at the base of Larkspur Bowl, this luxurious log cabin elevates fine dining. The experience begins with an exhilarating, 20-minute, open-air sleigh ride through aspen groves, and upon arrival, an inviting fire and live acoustic guitar music sets the tone for an exquisite gourmet dinner.

Beano's Cabin accommodates about 130 guests within its intimate dining room, separated by a large, double- sided fireplace. The open kitchen design invites guests to immediately enjoy the aromas and visions of the five-course feast to come.

Chef Kevin Erving has thoughtfully crafted his menu to highlight Coloradan cuisine, with his hearty, flavorful dishes. His experience as an executive chef in Seattle and Hawaii adds a Pacific flair to the courses, such as ahi tuna poke, alongside mountain standards such as roasted venison and Colorado lamb. He melds traditional American flavors with wild game and seafood. Guests choose from a variety of options from the full menu within each course, so everyone enjoys their special entrées.

"My philosophy on food is to keep it simple and not over-complicate things," says the chef. "I like to cook with the seasons and believe that you should treat every ingredient with the respect it deserves. For me that is the recipe for success, taking every ingredient, and making it the best it can be."

"Beano's Cabin provides legendary attention to every detail, starting with our greeter at the base of the mountain, hosts on the sleighs, and our team of servers and sommelier to help guide guest through our menus," says Katie Wiper, reservation manager for Beano's Cabin. "Dining at Beano's Cabin is a truly memorable event from start to finish."

Don't miss the classic — and decadent — foie gras torchon. Served with port-preserved cherries and toasted brioche, it's pure delight. So, too, is the Tender Belly pork belly, braised for 48 hours and garnished with espelette pepper jam, smoked heirloom grits and zippy pickled fennel. For entrées, the Berkshire pork porterhouse with apple-whiskey puree and heirloom grits is a signature dish, but the roasted duck breast on celery root puree is a standout.

The Distinguished Restaurants of North America and Wine Spectator "Best of" awards consistently recognize the establishment. Erving maintains a passionate commitment to supporting local and organic suppliers of the highest quality meat, fish, produce and cheese.

Beano's is perfect for either a romantic dinner on the mountain, or a kid-friendly family event. Sleighs begin departing at 5 p.m., and since the entire experience takes two to three hours, Wiper suggests reserving an earlier sleigh for families with kids. A special three-course meal, designed with kids in mind, awaits young ones.

Beano's impeccable service and cuisine has made it a favorite mountain destination since 1986. With its acoustic strumming, glowing fire and flavorful cuisine, Beano's recalls the majesty of the mountains in a refined and striking manner. •

top left Braised Tender Belly pork, espelette pepper jam, smoked heirloom grits and pickled fennel. top right Foie gras torchon with pistachios and port-preserved cherries.

left Loch Duart salmon with butternut squash puree, sweet corn, wild mushrooms and dill emulsion.