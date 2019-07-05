Celebrate sun-filled days with cool treats from Sundae

Summertime’s ice cream season, and there’s no better way to celebrate sun-filled days than with scoops, cones and cool treats from Sundae, a cheerful modern ice cream shop with locations in Vail Village and Edwards Corner. At Sundae, you’ll always find ice cream made fresh on site in small batches, and from the best ingredients. But you won’t find artificial colors or flavorings — and you won’t miss them one bit.

Open since the fall of 2016, Sundae is now into its third summer of delivering on its motto: “Sharing joy, one scoop at a time.” To that end, Sundae serves 18–24 joy-filled flavors of ice cream and sorbet, with at least one dairy-free choice, one vegan option and rotating flavors of the month like chocolate raspberry Sriracha, black licorice — or breakfast, a combination of maple ice cream, bacon pieces and waffle cone chunks.

“Our flavor of the month lets people go wild and try new things,” says Sundae General Manager Ashlyn Streetz. “And we also see a crazy amount of creativity when people build their own concoctions with our mix-ins and waffle cones.” Opportunities to improvise are infinite with Sundae’s seven varieties of dipped cones and a mix-in counter that’s bursting with nuts, candies, berries and toppings.

Espresso drinks, milkshakes, sundaes, ice cream cakes, pints to-go and catered events are also in the Sundae mix — and be on the lookout for Sundae’s new ice cream cart spreading joyful scoops at several mountain markets this summer, including the Minturn Market.