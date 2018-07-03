Dine like a president: Sonnenalp’s Harvest hosts White House Chef John Moeller

For information about Harvest on Berry Creek Road in Sonnenalp’s Edwards location, http://www.harvestvail.com

EDWARDS — You don't have to be a president to dine like one.

Harvest at the Sonnencalp Club brought White House chef John Moeller to town, executive chef under presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Moeller paired his cuisine and Harvest chef Rosa Provoste, with the wines of Mark and Allie Ketcham, of Ketcham Estates.

The menu featured local flavors from all sorts of locales.

Moeller brought real French dressing, from France, "Not that pink stuff you see at salad bars," he told the delighted and sold-out crowd.

To go with it, he brought Amish goat cheese from Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

"It made it through security. I took it as a carry-on, and it's here for you to enjoy," Moeller said.

The second course, pan-seared sea scallop with saffron risotto, was a masterpiece. Moeller added some corn and leeks and sauteed it with some crab meat from the East Coast — "A little bit of Maryland," Moeller said — and mixed it with a white wine butter sauce.

State of Affairs

These days, Moeller owns and operates State of Affairs Catering, and is author of an award-winning book, "Dining at the White House: From the President's Table to Yours." Through the evening he popped in and out of the kitchen regaling delighted guests with tales of life in the White House.

The Ketchams shared their lives both before and after getting into winemaking. They're a family boutique vineyard, starting exclusively with pinot noir, now produces viognier, rose and chardonnay in addition to their flagship old block pinot noirs.

Perfect pairings

The four courses were paired perfectly with the wine, beginning with that Amish goat cheese that Moeller brought from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, paired with Ketcham Estate's Russian Valley Viognier.

Those pan seared sea scallops paired with a 2016 Ketchem Estate Russian River Valley chardonnay.

The third course was a triumph, organic Scottish salmon with asparagus, mushrooms, fresh ginger, rosemary, tomato concasse and butter sauce paired with 2015 Ketcham Estate Russian River alley Ketcham Vineyard Pinot Noir.

The entree, seared and roasted peppercorn crusted venison loin with madeira shallot sauce, sauteed sweet potatoes, wilted spinach and quinoa paired with a 2015 Ketcham Estate Russian River Valley Allie's Reserve Pinot Noir.

The evening ended with a warm flourless chocolate torte with raspberry sauce and fresh fruit, paired with 2014 Ketcham Estate Russian River Valley Pinot Noir di Amore, Late Harvest.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.