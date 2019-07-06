Dusty Boot Roadhouse: where mountain casual meets swanky saloon

Throughout the snowy winter, Beaver Creek regulars are drawn to the warmth and familiarity of the Dusty Boot Roadhouse’s long, elbow-loved bar. But though the restaurant also reigns as a summertime hub for the village’s casual socialites, when the thermometer finally creeps upward, blue skies and sunshine beckon.

A row of high-top tables along the railing overlooking the village has always been the salve for this warm-weather wanderlust, but this season, the Boot has taken another step to bring its relaxed, inviting atmosphere to its sunny spaces with the addition of new lounge-style outdoor seating: a low table surrounded by cushioned spots to sit that invites customers to settle in.

“We wanted to re-up the space, make it super comfy, a place to meet up with friends,” says General Manager Wally Walling. “That’s what Colorado is all about.”

While the updated patio configuration pulls the restaurant’s charismatic vibe outdoors, the Boot’s summer menu harnesses the brilliant color palette and energy of the Rocky Mountains and brings it into the kitchen.

A striking example is the tuna poke bowl, a wildflower-inspired array of vibrant-red, sushi-grade ahi tuna; fresh jalapeño, avocado, cilantro and edamame in shades of green; and touches of yellow-orange, sweet mango drizzled with a sambal-orange champagne vinaigrette, accompanied by crunchy wonton chips.

The bowl is one of a trio of light but hearty “power bowls” that combine protein and grains to propel you through hiking, biking and other calorie-thirsty activities. Post-pursuit, refuel with a superfood salad: kale, blueberries, dried cherries, red grapes, feta, sunflower seeds, sliced almonds, faro and edamame topped with homemade goddess dressing and Greek yogurt and paired with a New Belgium Passion Fruit Kolsch.

The beer is part of a rotating Colorado tap lineup that also features the Great Divide Roadie Grapefruit Radler, a great complement to the citrus-mint pesto, tangy goat cheese and arugula that brighten the earthy roasted golden and red beet salad. Both the beer list and the extensive selection of Colorado-made craft spirits allow visitors to experience what the state has to offer, Walling says.

For those whose taste buds like to wander off-trail, he added, the Dusty Boot Roadhouse also offers a daily, ever-changing, chef-inspired lunch special. Call ahead or stop by the restaurant to learn what’s available that day.

These menu updates and specials are a reflection of the staff listening to feedback and giving customers what they crave, Walling says. But despite the new additions, some things will never change — namely the Boot’s commitment to serving up comfort, from the summertime fried chicken sandwich with Swiss, bacon, slaw and pickles to the all-Colorado, grass-fed, hormone-free hand-cut steaks and gourmet burgers.“We want the best quality of product for our guests,” he says.