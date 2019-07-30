Luxury diners get WYLD at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

If you think Beaver Creek is all escalators and high-end art galleries, think again — there’s a wild side to this luxurious resort and it’s hiding in plain sight at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. WYLD, the fine dining restaurant helmed by Executive Chef Jasper Schneider and Chef de Cuisine Manuel Gutierrez, resides on the “edge of wild” and dining here is nowhere near tame.

Creating plates that toe the line between fine art and fine dining, Schneider and his crew enjoy presenting food as art in dishes that taste as good as they look. Focusing on fresh, local and seasonal ingredients, it’s possible to visit regularly and enjoy new variations on salmon, duck, beef and tuna, based on seasonal sides.

“In spring and summer, it’s the English peas, the fava beans, the yellow wax, the haricot verts, the broccolini,” Chef Schneider extolls. “We’re super excited for the wider range of veggies for the wider presentations of food.”

And while the focus on Colorado game remains, Chef Schneider’s aquatic roots are evident: “It’s interesting when people go, ‘Oh my God, there’s a lot of seafood,’ but it’s working well.” After all, when a land-locked state can procure fresh fish daily, why not?

In addition to regular dinner service at WYLD, Chef Schneider is also introducing a new “Earth to Table” dinner on Wednesday nights. Served family style with one seating, the menu changes weekly, allowing Chef Schneider and his culinary crew to highlight what’s super seasonal and hyper-local for a fixed price. The plan is for three salads, seasonal veggies, proteins with sides and seasonal fruit for dessert. For example, the inaugural dinner included a summer bean salad with yellow wax, Haricot Verts, pea shoots and an apple ponzu; a fennel pollen wood-roasted salmon, with a pickled fennel radish salad and an apricot tartan, among the other options.WYLD has truly established itself as a dining destination in Beaver Creek, enticing guests with its obsession with ingredients, flavors and presentation. So don’t wait — take a journey to WYLD often. It’s guaranteed to surprise you.