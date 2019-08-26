Revolution in Beaver Creek serves bright and bold fare with enthusiasm

There are few things that might excite a chef more than top quality ingredients and exploring the perfect way to prepare them. This summer, enthusiasm and passion are shining through Chef Brandon Woodhall and Chef de Cuisine Isaiah Bonillas at Revolution in Beaver Creek.

Created by Chef-Owner Riley Romanin, the restaurant was named for its revolutionary approach to preparing food, but equally for the revolving action, or revolutions, that take place with the rotisserie.

“We’re a local steakhouse that utilizes the highest quality Colorado ingredients,” Woodhall says. “We offer really bright and bold flavors that aren’t over-complicated but are really true to the food that we’re preparing because we are sourcing such beautiful ingredients.”

The team is now showcasing beef and microgreens from the restaurant’s very own farm in Eagle. Romanin, who is also the owner of Hooked and Trax in Beaver Creek, has cultivated a way to source local products from his 18-acre farm to his tables.

Start the evening at Revolution with a homemade cocktail like the Tequila Mockingbird, a nicely balanced blend of house-infused serrano tequila, mango puree, agave and lemon.

Bread service goes above and beyond here, with homemade naan bread and tortillas served with a selection of Revolution’s signature sauces. Once your taste buds are warmed up, a cup of chicken-and-wild rice soup is a comforting start, or spice it up a bit with the shrimp and avocado salad, served with serrano aioli and red pepper threads.

Sommelier and Wine Director Jay Lavis can provide fun pairings throughout your meal, offering unique pours like a dry and crisp French pear cider, or more traditional tastes of Italian pinot grigio or California pinot noir.

Revolution’s signature dinners are a primary focus this summer. One dinner will be showcased every day of the week, with options like Pork Dinner with porchetta, potato gratin, brobrucau and mustard yogurt, and Spaghetti Dinner with meatballs and marinara.

The restaurant will also stick to its roots as a rotisserie steakhouse. Bonillas says “connoisseur meat” is the star of the show here, and homemade sauces the ensemble. Order an 8-ounce Wagyu filet mignon or 8-ounce NY Strip with red wine demi or béarnaise, and choose your own side of hash gratin, rotisserie portobello mushrooms, brobrucau or rice pilaf. Lavis will pair the meat right with something special like a 2012 Rioja. For the final course, enjoy a petite dessert of bite-sized Key lime pie or a red velvet macaroon, and wash it all down with sweet sips of Tokaj.