The Met Kitchen boasts a social dining scene in Beaver Creek

Price: $10-$30 for small plates and entréesAmbiance: Relaxed, social setting for small plates and entrées

Set out to explore the full kitchen renovation and revamped concept this summer at The Met Kitchen, a social dining scene in Beaver Creek with small plates for sharing and entrées to be enjoyed in the good company of family and friends. Whether you’re finishing up an afternoon hike on the mountain or setting off to an evening show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, The Met Kitchen is a place where you’ll want to mind the motto: “Eat. Drink. Repeat.”

The Met Kitchen keeps a focus on Colorado-sourced ingredients and spirits while offering a variety of new flavors from Colorado and far beyond. The updated space’s open kitchen makes diners feel like they’re a part of the action while cozy seating nooks let small groups sit elbow-to-elbow for more intimate dining and snacking.

Kick off your experience with a glass of wine from the enomatic wine dispenser, a cool contraption that lets you taste to your heart’s content before honing in on a favorite. Pair wine selections, specialty cocktails or pints of beer with small plates and shared plates including the lip-smacking Korean barbecue ribs or the pan-seared crab cakes. For a truly refreshing taste of summer, try the watermelon salad that brings together spinach, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts and sweet chunks of watermelon. This salad’s vinaigrette dressing makes the combination burst with flavor and fresh vibes.

The lobster tacos have been a favorite throughout The Met Kitchen’s evolution, and they’re not going anywhere but on your plate this summer. These colorful beauties fold pink butter-poached Maine lobster, bright green avocado, pico de gallo and chipotle crema into two satisfying corn tortillas. Even though many of the small plates like this one are big on taste, the new space’s large tables create a family-style dining feel where guests can linger over larger plates, too, such as the juicy, slow-roasted beef short rib entrée that’s plated with grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes.

“We’re proud of our work in reintroducing The Met Kitchen as a place where people can find great joy in good wine, good cocktails, and good food all year long,” says General Manager Thayer Stevens. “We’re also excited about partnering with the Vilar Performing Arts Center and offering specials before shows to celebrate what makes Beaver Creek especially lively in the summer season.”

The Met Kitchen’s open floor plan makes it an excellent choice for parties and special events. Be on the lookout for unique pairing dinners and events that feature Colorado whiskies and bourbons, local beers and fun wines paired with the best, fresh food that the summer season has to offer.