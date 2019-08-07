Vista at Arrowhead pairs delicious dining with sprawling mountain views

Vista at Arrowhead’s gluten free Colorado braised beef short rib with a twice baked potato medallion, pan sauce and herbs.

Kristin Anderson

With wraparound patio seating and wide windows in the dining area that frame sprawling mountain views, Vista at Arrowhead lives up to its name. Here’s a place where mountain lovers can bask in the glory of summer sunsets, where golf lovers can unwind after a day on the course. Located within the Country Club of the Rockies in Arrowhead, Vista’s location and cuisine make a perfect pairing.

Live music every night of the week keeps the vibe at Vista social and fun, so settle in early on with a refreshing cocktail like the Blood Orange Cellotini, a zesty summer favorite that includes housemade blood orangecello, or choose from among five different takes on the classic Moscow Mule, each served up in a cool tin cup. Sit back and sip from a drink menu that also includes specialty cocktails, beer and wine while listening to the lighthearted tunes of legendary piano man Micky Poage on Monday through Friday evenings — or a rotating lineup of guest musicians who set the scene on Saturday and Sunday nights.

While taking in the music and the beauty of the evening’s shifting light, order a few small plates. The sesame tuna poke is a standout first course that owes its mingling of sweet and spicy flavors to peaches and Sriracha in the mix. Among salads, the beet and burrata salad is a luscious combination of flavor-bursting beets sliced paper-thin and splayed out on a plate that also includes peppery arugula, pickled red onion, grapefruit and a generous portion of creamy burrata, all drizzled with a honey-lemon vinaigrette and dotted with pistachios.

Flexibility is a highlight of Vista’s menu, which is organized in sections to make it easy for diners to create a plate of favorites or select from chef-composed options. Choose your own meat, sauce, sides or vegetarian option — or pick from entrées that include the pan-seared Alaskan halibut served with grilled asparagus, sweet pea ravioli and a blood orange sauce that brings sweet, citrusy flavors into each bite. Yes: the beloved grilled Rocky Mountain ruby red trout piccata remains on the menu — and for good reason.

“One of the most exciting things about the summer for me is the chance to feature more fresh, local ingredients,” says Executive Chef David Collins, who co-owns Vista with Daryl DeYoung. “We feature Colorado products and spirits all year long, but summertime is the time to get creative with local produce and anything that’s in season,” Collins adds.Purple shadows stretch out across the golf course by dessert time, but that’s no reason to go just yet. You’ll want to stick around for a taste of the crustless mascarpone cheesecake that’s topped with blueberry compote, or the beyond-the-norm coconut crème brûlée. Both of these desserts capture a just-right level of sweetness to leave you with a sense of final delight