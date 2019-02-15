Gore Range Brewery offers brews, daily specials and casual atmosphere

Editor's note: This story first ran as a paid feature in EAT magazine.

With an always-happening bar scene and family-friendly seating, Gore Range Brewery is the place to go for unwinding on winter evenings or for watching game-day drama unfold. This local brewery has two new artisanal beers on tap for the winter season, daily menu specials, and many old favorites that appeal to a variety of tastes while maintaining a loyal following.

The casual atmosphere at Gore Range Brewery adds to a dining scene that's comfortable enough for hanging out with family and friends — and also just right for an unassuming first date. Pascal Coudouy, Gore Range Brewery's owner and Executive Chef, has spent years honing a menu that matches high expectations while capturing the restaurant's down-home feel. "I like to keep the profile of our food and beer within the profile of what people expect for that style," says Coudouy. "You're not going to find any strawberries in the Caesar salad here," he adds with a smile.

The two newest additions to Gore Range's beer list capture this sentiment by rounding out the list — but keeping it within the realm of what's known and loved. At 8.2 percent alcohol by volume, the brown-hued Belgian Dubbel is stronger than most, lightly hopped, and has a characteristic flavor that comes from the addition of Belgian candi sugar. "And that's just what a classic Belgian dubbel does," says Coudouy. Likewise, the Pascal's Pyrenees Pilsner is an easy-drinking, light, and crisp beer that can be enjoyed while watching back-to-back games.

Beyond Brewpub Fare

If you're new to Gore Range Brewery, begin with a flight of beers to get a sense of your favorites, and order a few small menu items for sharing. Gore Range is known for its knockout nachos — a crispy mound of goodness, piled high and packed with fresh ingredients. And beyond-the-norm appetizers including the tuna roll and the crab cakes are flavorful starters that can be a light meal on their own. Follow up with a generously sized salad, a wood-oven pizza, or one of Gore Range's best-selling sandwiches that include the smoked brisket dip or the Reuben sandwich.

Hearty winter appetites and cold-weather cravings will be fulfilled with menu selections including the roasted tomato soup, served with a cheddar and basil grilled cheese sandwich, and entrées such as the baby back ribs or the New York strip steak.

Recommended Stories For You

Good to know: Coudouy prides himself in ordering special ingredients to create "truly special specials" instead of reimagining overstocked items, so always take a look at the list of daily specials along with the full menu for even more exciting options.

Finally, choose a light and sweet ending to your evening at Gore Range Brewery with the Toblerone mousse, a nutty whipped chocolate dessert reminiscent of the beloved Swiss chocolate that will have you happily yodeling all the way home.