The pasta course at Zino Ristorante is the main event

Something special emerges when talent and passion meet in the kitchen. At Zino Ristorante in Edwards, it’s the gift of homemade pasta and hand-tossed pizza. This feel-good community hub is known for a casual elegance that delivers pleasure in rich Italian flavor, curated by General Manager Giuseppe Bosco and Executive Chef Nick Haley, both partners in the delicious venture.

After descending down Zino’s beautiful stairs into the warm and inviting dining room, start your evening with the Antipasti Misti, a lovely medley of meat, cheese and accoutrements that pairs like a dream with Italian rosé.

Any of the hand-tossed, brick oven-baked pizzas at Zino are worth a try, especially since the dough is prepared in house, then rotated and stretched with clenched fists, then topped and slid into the wood-fire oven. Haley’s pizza dough recipe is a more traditional Neapolitan method, and he’s nailed the flavors and textures. In the true Neapolitan way, no rolling pin is used to shape the crusts, using 100-percent Italian wheat flour.

“A lot of other Italian flours you can buy are just milled in Italy, but they are getting the wheat from other places,” Haley explains. “What we are using here is not as bleached, so you can actually see a lot of the texture and there is a lot more color to it when you’re making your dough.”

New this summer is the Melanzane Pizze, made with roasted eggplant, fontina cheese, basil panko, parmigiano and marinara.

Like the peak of a show’s crescendo, the pasta course at Zino is the main event. The Pappardelle staple with veal meatballs has always been a crowd favorite, and the Tagliolini that Haley introduced this summer will certainly raise some approving eyebrows. This thin ribbon pasta dish is adorned with Manila clams, red pepperoncini, shiso butter, garlic and cherry tomatoes.

Don’t forget about the secondi piatti — the main course — of your meal. Dishes highlighting roasted chicken, pork, veal or scallops each interact with a unique setting, like the Pork Chop Milanese with whole grain mustard, pear chutney and summer cabbage salad, or Diver Scallops over sweet corn risotto, pancetta and lobster butter. For dessert, go for one more taste of Italy with the authentic and delightful Tiramisu. And maybe an espresso, too.