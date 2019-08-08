Village Bagel bakes from scratch at altitude

Price: Bagels $2-$13, various shmears and toppings; Lunch $6-$11Ambiance: Hopping bagel joint with great goods, a liquor license and lively local crowdSignature dish: Bagel and shmear, with coffee, Bloody Mary or beer

Though some folks think baking at altitude is impossible, Connie Leaf and Anthony Mazza at Village Bagel have proven them wrong. The owners of the Edwards-based bagel shop delightful bagels with a crisp exterior and a soft, chewy center — the telltale sign of boiled bagels or, as some would say, simply bagels “done right.”

Each bagel is made from scratch and hand-rolled with no preservatives or additives. And unlike other bagels which are seeded on only one side, Village Bagel hand-presses seeds on both sides of the “roll” during preparation. A garlic bagel is Leaf’s favorite, though all the options have a following: blueberry, pumpernickel, sesame and more. They even have bagels for vegans. The store’s tagline is “shmearing happiness one hand-rolled bagel at a time,” but they also make Sicilian-style pizza, with dough made over a three-day process. And if you can’t make to the shop, you can pick up their “take ‘n bake pizza” at Village Market.

Want catering? From kid-friendly platters to caviar and smoked fish with all the accoutrements, Village Bagel does it all. And, if you want to skip the line at the shop, go to villagebagel.com.