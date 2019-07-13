Always-fun vibe at Remedy Bar in Vail

•• AmbianceHip bar and lounge with upscale bites •• Signature dishElk Red Chili PriceAppetizers: $10-$24;Small plates,Entrées: $16-$52AmbianceHip bar and lounge with upscale bitesSignature dishElk Red Chili

With its floor-to-ceiling windows and an always-fun vibe, The Remedy Bar is the place to warm up during the lunch hour or linger on to watch alpenglow bathe the hills. At this hip lounge and dining area within the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, you can snack, drink and dine to the sounds of live music five nights a week or unwind while watching the sun slowly set beyond the well-appointed patio. And all who gather here love choosing from a playful menu that embraces the theme of food and drink as remedies for whatever the day may hold.

The Remedy Bar is well known for its innovative beverage program, which makes it a not-to-miss destination for fresh food and drink pairings. “We create all of our own juices and shrubs in house for a refreshing taste in our fruit-based drinks,” says Bar Manager Aaron Ritrovato. A shrub in this context is a fruit-based cocktail ingredient that creates a pleasantly balanced taste rather than a sugary or syrupy sweetness. Try out this smooth-sipping addition in the colorful V, a vodka cocktail that includes the housemade blueberry and rosemary shrub, St-Germain, citrus, and the bubbly goodness of Veuve.

While the V is just one example of The Remedy Bar’s creative originals, new takes on classic cocktails are also done well here. Some unorthodox muddling and shaking — along with a Remedy select bourbon — makes the Remedy Old Fashioned an easy-drinking version that pales others in comparison.

Whether you’re snacking or dining at The Remedy Bar, options range from a colossal kalbi beef rib to the tortilla soup, complete with avocado, cotija cheese and crispy tortilla. Settle in with a gourmet pizza or something to share, such as the Pretzel Charcuterie, which includes il porcellino salumi, house-made pickles, Bavarian pretzel and house mustards. The signature Remedy Burger is also a hit, with 7x Ranch wagyu beef, grilled red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cure-all sauce, cheddar cheese and fries.

Sports enthusiasts, especially, will appreciate The Remedy Bar lounge’s wall-sized television and multiple screens, which can show up to 10 games simultaneously for the ultimate sports-viewing experience.The fun continues into the weekend with a make-your-own Bloody Mary bar that features an extraordinary mix of ingredients and toppings. With a full schedule of other activities and entertainment planned for the winter season, you can count on the atmosphere at The Remedy Bar to be fresh, interesting, and — above all — fun.