Fall Line crafts cocktails with a memorable twist

Price Range: Small Plates: $9-$18; Large Plates: $29-$39; Noodles, Sandwiches & Pizza: $16-$26Ambiance: Lively and inviting mountain ambiance with a modern-contemporary menuSignature dish: Porcini and chili-crusted ahi with baby bok choy, king trumpet mushrooms, orange-coconut cream, pineapple soy reduction and sesame jasmine rice

A well-composed craft cocktail starts with quality ingredients, continues with an inspired mix of them and finishes with a unique and memorable twist.

That play on flavor and art, detail and presentation come together in all the elements of Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails, from the restaurant’s lively atmosphere and Chef Shawn Miller’s spirited menu, to each creative and delicious libation designed by Bar Manager Michael Bolding.

Located on Bridge Street in Vail Village, Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails is fun and fresh, perfect for anyone looking to grab a noodle bowl or burger, sandwich or salad, a thirst-quenching mixed drink, glass of wine or a shot and a beer. The atmosphere at Fall Line invites you to stay awhile, from the vintage ski town photographs on the wall to classic hits turned up on the speakers.

“We want our guests to walk away having experienced awesome food and a great atmosphere,” says General Manager Ben Wanner, “while at the same time feeling that the level of service here is on par with anything you’d expect in any major city in the world.”

For a taste of Rocky Mountain summer, start your meal with one of Fall Line’s most celebrated cocktails: Uncle Buck’s Punch. The balanced and bright whiskey drink is the perfect segue into evening from a full day of activities.

Miller continues to evolve the menu this summer season with new appetizer items like a chilled mushroom salad, coconut-corn soup and chicken yakitori, and large plates like mouthwatering steak frites or a filet of grilled salmon. Miller’s porcini and chili-crusted ahi is a standout, served with baby bok choy, king trumpet mushrooms, orange-coconut cream, pineapple soy reduction and sesame jasmine rice.

For an ethnic fix, try the shrimp pad Thai which has just the right amount of Thai chili alongside the dish’s savory and crunchy peanuts, or keep it simple with The Burger — an all-American Black Angus double stack with balsamic red onion, pickles, gem lettuce, tomato and American cheese.

Finish your meal with a touch of gin and lavender in the Unicorn Chaser cocktail, or order up a cookie pie or fried Twinkie shortcake with strawberries and a festive glass of bubbles.