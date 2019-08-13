Game Creek Restaurant: a beacon of refined, elegant mountain chalet dining

For almost 25 years, Game Creek Restaurant has shone as a beacon of refined, elegant mountain chalet dining. Situated just below Eagle’s Nest and just above the Game Creek chair lift, Game Creek’s unique on-mountain location allows the journey to truly be part of the five-star dining experience. And the views? They’re the only thing that might outshine the cuisine, service and overall experience — but it’s a tough call.

Modeled after the classic mountain chateaux in the Alps, Game Creek was the dream of Vail’s founders, Earl Eaton and Pete Siebert. They envisioned a place where guests would enjoy rarefied fare in the rarefied air; the feeling of escaping to another time and place only enhances the experience.

“We stand apart from every other restaurant in Vail, not only because of our extraordinary location and classic alpine decor but also because of our talented chef team and wonderful, seasonally inspired and locally sourced menus,” says Michael Grant, restaurant general manager at Game Creek. “Game Creek Restaurant is the only Forbes Four Star and AAA Four Diamond rated restaurant in the Vail Valley and adheres to the highest of standards set by both of these programs.”

Part of the enchantment at Game Creek is that everything is taken care of — guests can leave their worries and stress down at the base of the mountain. The hardest choice? Deciding between four or five courses of Chef Dan Maguire’s modern, fine-dining cuisine featuring local and artisanal ingredients.

The four-course prix-fixe menu offers tantalizing options like bison tartare, a twist on the beef classic topped with shallots, an herb vinaigrette, parmesan and a quail egg; the agnolotti with sweet corn, creamy Madeira, asparagus, pine nuts and prosciutto is a perfect pasta for a summer’s evening. And that’s just the starters — entrées include halibut with summer hash, fava beans and pancetta, finished with lemon oil and pea tendrils, and the classic Colorado lamb, served with carrots, patty pan squash, swiss chard and bacon, topped with a huckleberry demi glaze.

If it’s too difficult to decide, opt for the five-course Chef’s Table menu. Enjoy the delightful creations of Chef Maguire and his culinary team in a process that’s known as being “chef-ed out.” It’s the ultimate opportunity to sit back, relax and simply enjoy what happens next.

Dinner is not the only opportunity to experience the magic of Game Creek Restaurant — Sunday Brunch is a decadent secret hiding in plain sight in Vail. This summer’s selection of enticing options promises to be even bigger and better than before with chilled seafood, fresh fruit smoothies, a bagel bar with bagels from Village Bagel in Edwards and brunch options, breakfast breads and pastries for every palate. For those who prefer their cocktails lit by alpenglow, don’t miss après on Game Creek’s deck — light appetizers and cocktails are available from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

So whether you choose to indulge for brunch, après or dinner, enjoy the journey to Game Creek Restaurant and prepare to be swept away for an unforgettable experience. Game Creek is open to the public Thursday through Saturday nights for dinner and après and every Sunday for the magnificent brunch buffet through September 1. •