If you go … What: terra bistro, an inviting, mountain casual serving up globally inspired multicultural cuisine. Where: 352 E. Meadow Drive | Vail Mountain Lodge | Vail Cost: Starters and Sides: $7-$18; Main Courses: $31-$42 Signature dish: Grilled mahi mahi with Shaoxing butter sauce, black vinegar, steamed jasmine rice and baby bok choy. More information:970.476.6836 | terrabistrovail.com.

Editor's note: This story first ran as a paid feature in EAT magazine.

Not every dining experience has to be in honor of a special occasion, but leave it to Terra Bistro to make every meal special. This Vail Village restaurant is showcasing a menu filled with globally inspired offerings, and there truly is something for everyone. "Everyone at the table can find something they love," explains Katie Fiedler Anderson, Terra Bistro Executive Manager.

Over 90 percent of the restaurant's menu is gluten free, and Terra is known for its flexibility with allergy-restrictive diets without sacrificing any texture or flavor. Spend one night here and it's easy to see that Kevin Nelson's mountain bistro cuisine incorporates ingredients that are sustainably sourced and thoughtfully prepared. "And we still have room for indulgence," Anderson shares. "We have the meat and potato dishes available, along with more eclectic and international choices."

Terra Bistro's dining room has a casual elegance that reflects its approachable yet refined menu. Sit at the bar for a casual happy hour drink and appetizer, or make a date with the family for a more formal affair. Start your meal with an order of Ahi Poke Terra Tots for the table. These are the Terra Bistro version of tater tots, but made with rice instead of potatoes, and topped with sushi-grade tuna, sesame-siracha dressing, cucumber, cilantro, and yuzu aioli. Cauliflower soup comes out with what looks like a seasoned crostini, but your mouth will start to water when you realize it's a piece of "Millionaire's Bacon" — spiced and candied. The Winter Caprese has lovely slices of fresh mozzarella with grilled romaine, mint, basil, blood orange agrodolce and sun-dried tomato coulis. Its flavors are hearty but leave you feeling light — the perfect winter salad. Try the Kombucharita made with kombucha and jalapeño-infused Herradura tequila. All of Terra’s specialty cocktails contain a Colorado ingredient, whether it’s a Colorado whiskey, vodka or gin; or the kombucha in the Kombucharita.

“We wave the Colorado flag loud and proud,” says Anderson. Grilled mahi mahi is a choice dish this season as it's not heavy but very flavorful, plated with Shaoxing butter sauce, black vinegar, steamed jasmine rice and baby boy choy. Vegetarian and vegan items are readily available to order, along with gorgeous renditions of beef, lamb and pork. Steak lovers will go for the Au Piovre Bistro Filet with whipped Yukon potatoes and grilled broccolini. Try it with a glass of Reserva Tempranillo. Vail draws an international crowd, so when a village restaurant is able to capture a range of worldly flavors while offering local essence and a commitment to true hospitality, everything comes together for an ideal dinner.