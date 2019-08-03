Red Maple Catering serves exquisite food wherever you’d like

In the kitchen of Red Maple Catering in Gypsum, the team was prepping for an evening event: dishes were packed; incredible smells wafted through the air and the atmosphere was charged with purpose. The conversations between Jason Harrison and Fletcher Harrison, co-owners, were quick and concise — the operation runs incredibly smoothly to create eye-popping and mouthwatering cuisine and cocktails for oh-so-happy clientele.

Red Maple Catering creates experiences for all sizes of groups for all occasions, but Fletcher said that most of their business is focused on private chef events and large, opulent weddings. They’ve perfected the art of creating “weddings in a field,” partnering with both Eaton and Knapp Ranches to create luxury events for “I do”s.

Though they make it look easy, the professionals at Red Maple Catering truly bring restaurant-level quality to all of their events, drawing on years of experience from establishments like Sweet Basil in Vail to the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Red Maple Catering is happy to create unforgettable dining experiences in almost any locale. In addition to wide-open spaces, they’ll bring five-star dining to private residences and even private jets.

“We’ve done five-course dinners on airplanes,” Fletcher explains.

If the idea of feasting on a golden beet salad with fava beans, first snow chevre, Cara Cara orange, crispy quinoa and a smashed blackberry dressing, followed by a Colorado lamb duo with a pretzel-crusted rack and loin carpaccio paired with Olathe corn pudding, heirloom carrots and fennel, makes the thought of flying back to real life a bit more palatable, Red Maple Catering can make it happen.

Menus are customized for each client with impeccable detail, paying homage to local produce and products.

“Our clients are coming to a place where, within 150 miles, we have some of the best game, beef, pork and poultry in the country, as well as artisan cheesemakers and amazing heirloom organic produce growers,” Jason says.

Red Maple Catering even has its own small garden next to their kitchen. Much of the final touches for dishes — pea tendrils for a salad, mint for a cocktail — comes from these beds, picked fresh on the way to the next event.

And when it comes to the libations for these meals, Red Maple has its clients covered. Fletcher has been a sommelier for 15 years and revels in creating custom-crafted cocktails. For clients who have their own wine cellars, it’s not unusual for the chefs at Red Maple Catering to create a menu specifically designed to pair well with the client’s wine — Fletcher described a recent dinner where they paired 30 different wines with 15 courses.

It’s this creativity and the opportunity to design the perfect dining experience for clients that truly sets Red Maple apart. But it’s what they enjoy, too.“I think that’s part of what we love about this business,” Fletcher says. “It’s not the same old, same old. We don’t have to do the same menu every night — we get to change everything every day. We like to be kept on our toes.”