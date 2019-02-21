Sundae’s ice cream is thick, creamy and packed with flavor

If you go … What: Sundae, an artisan ice cream shop, with everything made on-site. Where: 242 E Meadow Dr | Vail and 56 Edwards Village Blvd | Edwards. Cost: $3-$9. Signature dish: Salted cookies and cream in a hand-dipped waffle cone More information: 970.479.1705 and 970.766.7522 | sundaeicecream.com.

Editor's note: This story first ran as a paid feature in EAT magazine.

You can tell when a scoop of ice cream is truly authentic. There's a wholesome realness to it when it's made from scratch, from start to finish with natural ingredients, by people who genuinely love their jobs.

Thick. Creamy. Packed with flavor — as artful as it is delicious. That's a rare scoop of ice cream. And it's exactly what Sundae specializes in making. This High Country creamery not only innovates with unique flavors, playing on seasonal themes and exploring unorthodox combos like avocado coconut, but they also knock the classics out of the park: vanilla is discernably made from real vanilla beans, and chocolate is rich and decadent. But, the real star of the menu is salted cookies & cream. Imagine an age-old favorite but elevated—taken up a notch, twisting sweet and salty into pure joy.

Every flavor is made on site in small batches using the finest ingredients. Their waffle cones are handmade and fresh-dipped every morning. Come in, pick your favorite flavor, grab a cone, and choose one (or two, or three) toppings, like rainbow sprinkles, homemade fudge, or candied hazelnuts, and watch them fold it together on a frozen slab of marble. This local creamery has two locations: one in Edwards at The Corner building, and the other in Vail Village only a stone's throw from the Covered Bridge. They've been serving the Vail Valley artisan ice cream since 2016, and it's a local must. It might be time to treat yourself to a month of Sundaes.