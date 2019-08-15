The 10th elevates lunch to rival even the most memorable meal

Food and Beverage at The 10th Restaurant in Vail, CO.

Charles Townsend Bessent

When is lunch more than just a means to settle the savage growling on the stomach, more than just a refueling before the next adventure? When is lunch a time to linger rather than bolt? At The 10th, situated at the heart of Vail Mountain overlooking the expansive Gore Range, lunch is elevated to an occasion that rivals even the most memorable meal. Set aside some time — you’ll want to savor this.

Hike, bike or ride Gondola One to mid-Vail and The 10th awaits, beckoning diners with a large and spacious deck for al fresco dining and a contemporary dining room for more sheltered service. Here, you’ll enjoy modern alpine cuisine that can be perfectly paired with a Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or a kicky cocktail like the Running with Bubbles, made with Dobel Tequila, grapefruit juice and cava.

Peruse the menu and the fun begins: Start with the truffle fries with house-made truffle aioli to prime the pump as choices are made. Savvy selectors will inform the group to order a myriad of items to best sample the menu. The charcuterie platter, featuring Parma ham, finocchiona, bresaola, cambozola, grana, ciabatta, pickled vegetables and olives, is another stellar option for sharing, preferably while sipping wine and sinking into the view.

Soups and salads are given alpine flair at The 10th with wild mushrooms added to an updated twist on French onion soup; an alpine salad with shaved fennel and pumpkin seeds and a Lyonnaise salad that brings a bit of the Rhône-Alps to Vail.

Don’t leave France after the salads: “The Croque Monsieur flatbread was a big hit addition to our winter menu and will maintain its place on the menu this summer,” says Kyle Banchero, general manager at The 10th. “It is a play on the famous French sandwich and features Jambon de Paris, one of the finest ham products in the market, as well as grilled onion, Dijon-scented béchamel, Comté, parmesan and chives.”

Then there’s The 10th’s burger made with 100% Wagyu beef from Colorado’s Western Slope. The house-made brioche bun gently holds the burger along with Tender Belly bacon, mixed greens, house pickles, cheddar and chipotle aioli.

“This will be one of, if not the best, burger you have ever had,” Banchero claims.

If, after surveying the carnage of a lunch well enjoyed, you feel as if you’d like to linger, take your time. “The dining experience at The 10th is truly defined by the guest,” Banchero says. “Whether the guest is just looking for a quick bite to eat during a day out on the mountain biking or hiking or if they are looking for a leisurely, well-rounded dining experience they can find it at The 10th.”