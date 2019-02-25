Editor's note: This story first ran as a paid feature in EAT magazine.

Tucked into the heart of Vail Mountain amid ski slopes and snow-covered glades, The 10th is a magical on-mountain lunch spot where culinary adventure meets outdoor adventure. Whether you ski right up to The 10th's front door or walk over after taking a soaring ride up the nearby Gondola One from Vail Village, you'll already have the sense that no normal mountain dining experience awaits. Get cozy: Swap out your boots for plush slippers available for guest use, and get ready to explore the best of The 10th's modern alpine cuisine.

This winter, Chef Tim McCaw has amped up the alpine flair with several new menu items that will equally entice those who want to take a short ski break — or linger longer over lunch hour. Among these, begin with the raclette, a must-have starter for a table that wants to share in the goodness of this classic cheese bubbling in a mini cast iron pot and surrounded by the requisite accoutrements. Continue to warm up with the butternut squash soup, another new selection that arrives as a steaming bowl full of flavor that's artfully presented with a swirl of caramelized apple coulis, pumpkin oil, and toasted sunflower seeds on top.

"With its new additions, the menu at The 10th continues to appeal to a variety of tastes and dietary needs," explains Jennifer Rizza, General Manager of Fine Dining at Vail. "Much of the menu is gluten sensitive, and many items can be modified on request." The flatbreads, for example, can be made on a traditional or a gluten-sensitive crust. The much-loved chicken and pheasant pot pie remains a spectacular staple, but the pork belly and the pea risotto are two new entrées to explore. Mingling sweet and salty flavors, the braised pork belly is colorfully plated among celery root puree and orange fennel gastrique, with petite mixed greens in a playful mound on top. It's perfectly portioned for post-lunch skiing, as is the pea risotto, a lighter choice that's big on flavor, with roasted cauliflower, asparagus, butternut squash, leeks, and parmesan in the mix.

Don't think of returning to the slopes without exploring two other areas where The 10th excels: wine pairings and dessert. Enthusiastic sommelier Grace Hood joins The 10th this winter, bringing expert wine knowledge to a dining scene where multi-course lunch pairings are possible — and amazing. The 10th also has a bustling bar area and a back deck for ski-break drinks and snacks. And dessert here is an event in itself, with Pastry Chef Jennifer Strong's works of confectionary art. Before buckling back into your boots, indulge in at least a few bites of the goat cheese mini chiffon bundt cake, an eye-pleasing beauty whose memory will keep you more than satisfied until you can come back for more. Good to know: Reservations are highly recommended for lunch at The 10th, especially during peak seasons. Foot passenger traffic for lunch requires a scenic ride ticket or purchase of the Lift & Lunch dining package with a credit towards lunch.