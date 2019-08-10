The patio at Alpenrose delivers on Bavarian fare and prime people-watching

For more than 40 years, Alpenrose has presided like a grand dame over Meadow Drive. Now, with a brand-new lease on life provided by the Thomas (who also own Almresi), Alpenrose is once again luring guests into leisurely lunches and decadent dinners thanks to its rustic chic décor and the siren-call of its patio.

Ah, the patio. Arrive early to secure a seat at a table or on a vintage chair lift and enjoy some of Vail’s best people watching as you sip on a Bavarian beer and split Herzhaftes Kasefondue, a hearty cheese fondue served in a bread bowl. The Schweizer Mountainsalat is a lighter option for lunch or indulge in the classic German pork schnitzel with farmers salad with chopped potatoes, egg and mixed greens. For a taste of the traditional, order the new vegetarian Flammkuchen with apples and brie.

“People love it,” says Alyssa Thoma.

But don’t miss dinner at Alpenrose. As the sun sets, move inside to the bright and airy dining room designed by Diana Thoma. With décor procured in Germany and Austria, the fresh white walls complement the cozy wood seating and touches of shearling, antlers and iron. Here, you can choose between family-style seating or more intimate tables (including the “First Date Chair”), perfect for sharing a Walliser Tomaten-Kasefondue, Valais tomato cheese fondue Zermatt with tomato cubes, small potatoes, white bread cubes and a small house salad or Raucherlachs & Rosti: smoked salmon with Swiss potato pancakes, arugula and horseradish cream. Adding a few Italian dishes to the German, Austrian and Swiss favorites, the cuisine is authentic and flavorful, evoking the warmth and love you’d get from an oma in every bite.

In addition to the daily lunch

and dinner menus, this summer, Fridays are coming up rose-colored

at Alpenrose.

“We have one special evening here: Every Friday it’s a Rose Friday,” Alyssa explains. “Every lady gets a rose and it’s a rose-themed evening with dinner and drink specials.”

Not that an excuse is needed but these weekly specials are a reason to make plans to celebrate friends and family at Alpenrose.

But whenever you decide to dine, be sure to save room for dessert. Available for both dine-in and carry out, the Thomas are maintaining the sweet treats that fans seek out at Alpenrose. In addition to homemade Black Forest Cake, the display case is full of ever-changing treats and indulgences with even more to come, due to repeated requests from guests.Whether you’re soaking up the sun on the patio or cozying up for a cocktail or Kaiserchmarrn, don’t miss an opportunity to dine at Alpenrose — it’s sure to become your new favorite tradition.