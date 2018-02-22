Eat on Vail Mountain at Bistro Fourteen

Editor's note: This article was previously published as a paid feature in EAT, a compendium of restaurant snapshots featuring the best in Vail Valley dining. Look for it on newsstands everywhere.

Located atop Eagle Bahn Gondola, Bistro Fourteen provides breathtaking views of Mount of the Holy Cross, as well as Vail Mountain's spectacular peaks. Its casual, sit-down dining with a full bar makes it a great place to relax in a high-alpine setting for lunch, dinner or after seeking thrills at Adventure Ridge.

Excellent large portions of mountain comfort food paired with friendly service make Bistro Fourteen stand out.

"Our positive environment encourages us to create fun, tasty dishes," says General Manager John Bailey. "Bistro Fourteen has incredible views with signature cocktails, hand-crafted beers and Colorado-proud cuisine."

A few favorites include scallops and crispy Heluka pork belly appetizer, the famous Bistro Burger, and the Lamb Rueben, smoked in-house, along with all of Bistro Fourteen's famous petite desserts. Plus, the three-course, $12 kids' menu provides a full selection from which younger mountain adventurers can choose.

This winter, Bistro Fourteen debuts its chipotle-miso-glazed salmon with cilantro-lime rice, corn-fennel hash and lemon-gochujang oil. Its menu revolves around locally grown Colorado products, such as Fort Collins cheeses, Rocky Mountain bison and Vail Valley-grown herbs.

"We aim to please a spectrum of palates," Bailey says. "We combine high-quality local products to create a complete dish, and each of our menu items is made in-house from scratch."

And dessert is its own special occasion. Pastry Chef Anne Armstrong uses fruits from Colorado's Western Slope; she has spent the summer and fall choosing fruits from Vail's farmers' market and has preserved apples, pears, plums and more to add to her sweet sensations. A few of her many other pastries include caramelized white chocolate cake, cheesecake selections and house-made ice cream.

Bistro Fourteen caters to a comfortable, easy-going date night, as couples ride up the gondola under snowy terrain. Sunsets on the deck paint the sky in pinks and oranges, while the Bistro's fire pit warms guests.

Patrons love sitting outdoors on Talon's deck and soaking in the heat on a sunny day, while sipping on the best bloody Mary's in town or the crowd-pleasing EPIC margarita.

The restaurant also welcomes kids; it's especially convenient, since it's adjacent to Adventure Ridge.

"Bistro Fourteen is a fantastic place to dine before or after exploring Adventure Ridge activities," Bailey says.

So, whether you want to warm up with a hearty soup, enjoy a drink on the mountainside deck, treat the family to a casual meal in-between playing at Vail Resort, or snuggle up for a night-time gondola ride, Bistro Fourteen offers the perfect atmosphere, service and cuisine.