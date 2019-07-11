Appetizers $10-$20Soup and Salads $5-$20 (family size)Pizza, Pasta and Entrées:$11-$32 for single,$14-$49 for family sizeSignature dish: Rigatoni with sausage

Summer is fleeting and the opportunities for al fresco dining are limited: Eke out every sip of sunshine at Sauce on the Creek in Avon. A truly family-friendly establishment, Sauce on the Creek has an expansive patio with spectacular views of Beaver Creek mountain that welcomes active children and can arrange tables to fit your 22-person family. And the food? Family style: Hearty enough to satiate your bottomless-pit nephew and diverse enough to accommodate your allergic-to-everything aunt.

Featuring “New England Style Italian” food, the menu is diverse with a wide variety of appetizers (the Brussels sprouts are perhaps the most popular); soups and salads; from-scratch pizza that is also available on gluten-free crust; hearty pasta (with gluten-free and veggie options, too) and elegant entrées. However, it’s not enough to just look at the menu — you have to hear the specials.

“The thing that sets up apart from the other restaurants in the valley is that our chef, Mike Irwin, is creating great specials nightly that are constantly changing,” explains General Manager Ross Cohen. “We always have some kind of meat special, some kind of fish special every evening; sometimes we have a salad special. That’s really what sets us apart.”

These daily specials allow Chef Irwin to be creative with his cuisine, focusing on certain in-season ingredients or utilizing styles and flavors that might depart from Sauce’s roots. It’s a thrill simply to see what he’s created on that particular day.

Though Sauce on the Creek certainly has an affinity for its various edible sauces, there’s another sauce that is front and center at the eye-catching and beguiling bar.

Sauce is known for its extensive wine list and its owners’ affinity for whiskey: It’s home to one of the most expansive whiskey selections in the valley. Though guests are encouraged to whet their whistle on any day of the week, the advent of Whiskey Wednesdays will bring a new level of cheer to hump day. Every Wednesday, everything whiskey is discounted 25%, which gives patrons the opportunity to sample some of the pricier options — like the normally $100 pour of Pappy Van Winkle.

But Sauce has another attractive option for sampling: half pours. At .75 ounces, half pours are perfect for creating your own whiskey flight.

“The whole point of the half pours is to give people the opportunity to try something they might not normally try at a more affordable rate,” Cohen says. Combining half pours and Whiskey Wednesdays sounds like a reason to celebrate mid-week.

For those living for the weekend, Sauce is hosting three special “Saucy Sundays” focusing on brunch, bourbon and beats. On June 23, July 4 and Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a DJ will be spinning tunes, a special brunch menu will make its debut and the patio will be the place to soak up the sun and have fun with the family.

So grab friends, family or that coworker you’ve been meaning to connect with and head to Sauce on the Creek. The patio is waiting — and so is the whiskey.