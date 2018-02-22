Flame at Four Seasons in Vail is for steak lovers

Editor's note: This article was previously published as a paid feature in EAT, a compendium of restaurant snapshots featuring the best in Vail Valley dining. Look for it on newsstands everywhere.

Tucked inside of the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, Flame is a steak-lover's destination, but it's also a place to go for an elevated dining experience, whether the occasion is a first date or a family-friendly night out. With an elegant lodge-style dining room, high ceilings, and wide windows that open up to the outdoors, Flame has a classy ambiance but yet radiates the comfort of its mountain surroundings.

Winter's the time to get cozy with a cocktail before dinner, so choose from among several flavor-bursting options including the Barrel Proof, which mingles Four Roses private barrel bourbon with Szechuan peppercorn syrup and a hint of zingy lemon. Sip and savor alongside the Icy Blue Mussels, which arrive bathed in a coconut and red curry broth that also includes fresh cilantro and lime; it's so good you'll use every bit of the sourdough baguette for dipping.

The main attraction at Flame is its meaty entrées, from dry-aged ribeye and T-bone steaks to lamb chops and the melt-in-your-mouth filet mignon. Feeling saucy? Here's where dining at Flame becomes fun—and creative. With an array of sauces that come out as colorful as an artist's palette, it's possible to dip and dunk until you discover the perfect flavor combination. Customize your plate even further by choosing from a variety of house-made rubs and irresistible toppings such as the seared foie gras or the blue cheese butter, which offer additional opportunities for flavor and decadence. Exciting new takes on classic sides include the crispy Brussels sprouts kimchi and the smoked Gouda dill mac and cheese.

Executive Chef Marcus Stewart remains at the helm of the Flame kitchen, but with such buzzing energy about the place, it's obvious that he works with an inspired crew, including Sous Chef Gerardo Viejo. "At Flame, our kitchen is like the heart that pumps life into everything we do," says Viejo. "We have established relationships with local suppliers to bring the freshest, highest quality ingredients into our kitchen." Such amazing, locally sourced flavor comes from Colorado's own 7X Ranch and Rosen Farms, which supply several Wagyu steak options and the lamb chops, respectively.

With its locavore mindset and sustainable approach to cuisine, Flame gives you one more reason to feel good about this dining experience—from start to finish. But don't walk out the door without at least tasting a few sweet bites. The Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake is standout among Flame's desserts, with a surprising taste combination in its accompanying sweet potato ice cream and Port poached pears. The Flame atmosphere is refined, and very fun, which makes it an inviting place to come after an adventure-filled day—and linger beyond sunset in the company of good food, family and friends. •

above Flame offers a selection of cuts, ranging from Colorado-raised Wagyu to dry-aged, and a wide variety of bone-in options.

left Broiled Octopus Kabayaki with grilled scallions, aji panca, crispy root vegetables and gochujang aioli.