For 25 years, Marko’s Pizza has been keeping Edwards in pizza, pasta and good times

Established in 1994, Marko’s Pizza has been keeping Edwards — and beyond — in pizza, pasta and good times for the past 25 years. The cozy, lively space is perfect for a casual dinner with friends and family.

One of Marko’s trademark specialties is the first item you’ll encounter on the menu: house garlic knots. Made from Marko’s signature dough and kissed with garlic, they are a mouthwatering treat — and the perfect tidbit to satiate your appetite just until the main course.

Their “old school pasta” is a build-your-own adventure. You can combine your choice of pasta (from spaghetti to fettucini, ziti to tri-colored spiral pasta) with marinara, meat sauce, alfredo or the classic “fatt butt” sauce. If you’re trying to keep things easy, though, check out the Marko’s-style baked pasta dishes — that’s where you’ll find old favorites like chicken parmesan, lasagna and ravioli.

But, the star of the Marko’s Pizza menu is, naturally, their pizza. Hand tossed, garnished with fresh toppings, beautifully oven-blistered and bubbling with cheesy glory, their pizzas are something to behold. Try any number of their house specialty pizzas, like the Supreme, the Popeye Pie or their delicious Greek pizza — a spectacle of olives, artichokes and spinach piled high and generously peppered with olive oil, feta and mozzarella cheeses.

Or, build a custom pizza crafted to fit your palate like a savory slipper. Choose your sauce, choose your toppings and bueno appetito.