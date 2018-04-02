Good food, views from The 10th atop Vail Mountain

Editor's note: This article was previously published as a paid feature in EAT, a compendium of restaurant snapshots featuring the best in Vail Valley dining. Look for it on newsstands everywhere.

At The 10th, mountain chic meets historic legend. Named after the 10th Mountain Division, which trained on nearby mountain passes over 75 years ago to play a vital role in World War II, The 10th commemorates the soldiers with its outstanding cuisine, service and ambience.

As you dine inside The 10th, warm wood accents and stone wall architecture complement expansive views of the Gore Range. On the back deck, guests bask in the sun, watching skiers and riders make turns down Vail Mountain's Challenge or Look Ma! runs.

The 10th's location, atop Gondola One at Mid Vail, makes for easy ski-in/ski-out access, so it's the perfect meeting place on the mountain. And, with its variety of experiences, from upscale, sit-down, swap-your-ski-boots-for-slippers dining, to community seating in the lounge and a full a la carte menu, it pleases all palates.

This season, Chef Tim McCaw has added new dishes to his ever-expanding alpine cuisine, with updated twists on classic mountain fare, such as a lamb bratwurst burger with roasted pepper relish on a pretzel bun, European flatbreads and herb-roasted chicken and pheasant pot pie.

McCaw melds French, Swiss, Italian and Rocky Mountain cooking into a modern culinary vision, with delicately balanced flavors and fresh ingredients, resulting in thoroughly crafted cuisine.

"Good food starts with good ingredients, and a fair amount of love," says Jennifer Rizza, general manager of fine dining at Vail. "Chef Tim is very passionate about cooking and sharing his love for the Rocky Mountains. He expresses this through his approachable and refined cuisine."

Guests can enjoy a fine meal within 90 minutes and leave feeling fully pampered and ready to hit the slopes again.

The 10th offers a full wine list from the Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence-rated wine list, as well as craft cocktails, plenty of beer selections and even a three-course kids' menu.

The bar team values handcrafted cocktails, layering flavor profiles into each signature drink. They mix light and refreshing cocktails, from the Mtn Mule with blackberry syrup to the Alpine Spritz with aperol and rose kava to The Legacy, with hibiscus-infused gin and lemon.

Dessert is also special at The 10th, with orange s'mores éclair or a gingerbread layer cake.

Since The 10th is hugely popular during the peak lunch hour, reservations are highly recommended for the main dining room. Guests without a lift ticket or pass can purchase the Lift & Lunch package at the ticket window and receive a $20 credit toward their lunch check.