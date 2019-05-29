Healthy and quick dinner with cod

Cod is a flaky white fish readily available. It is on my dinner menu a lot and clients actually ask for it often because it is light and delicious.

It is a cold-water fish full of nutrients and protein (a 4 oz. serving has 21 grams of protein) and is low in calories (a 4 oz. serving has 96 calories). It’s high in vitamin B 12, iodine and selenium. Cod promotes cardiovascular health because it is a good source of blood-thinning omega-3 fatty acids as well as an excellent source of vitamin B12 and a good source of vitamin B6.

Cod is usually available at the local City Markets and it is labeled “refreshed” which means it was previously frozen and then the store thawed it. This method of purchasing fish is good for a few reasons. First, when it is frozen it is usually frozen on the fishing boat or very close to when it was caught, so the quality is typically very good and the nutritional benefits stay intact. Second, when thawing fish, the professionals at the store are practicing proper methods to assure safety and quality. This also means you should eat it within a day or two of buying it and if you choose to re-freeze, the quality will definitely deteriorate. Look for filets that are thick with no holes or slits for best flavor.

Baked Cod

1 pound cod

1 small onion

6 ounces sun dried tomatoes

Basil – about 10 leaves

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons white wine

1 lemon

Salt and pepper

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Slice onion into four rounds and place onion in a 9 inch by 13-inch baking pan

Generously season cod with salt and pepper on both sides and place raw cod on the onions

Pour in white wine

Cut the lemon in half and squeeze juice of half a lemon into the pan

Add the tomatoes

Place the butter on top of the fish

Cover the pan with foil and bake for 15-20 minutes until the middle of fish is flaky

Chop the basil and add when fish is ready to serve

Serves two.

Tracy Miller is a personal chef and caterer in the Vail Valley. She focuses on healthy meals by adding fruits and vegetables to all menus. To contact Tracy, log onto ColorfulCooking.com or email Tracy@colorfulcooking.com.