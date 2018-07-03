Larkspur ready for holiday with Vail pop-up restaurant

Larkspur Events & Dining will be hosting a pop-up restaurant on Wednesday, July 4, with a la carte food and beverage offerings for adults and kids of all ages (first come, first serve).

The mountainside tent will offer Larkspur classics, such as its Caesar salad ($6), iceberg wedge ($6), crispy potato and celery salad ($6), Larkburgers ($12), spiced apricot baby back ribs ($12), buttermilk fried chicken (two pieces for $10), house-made pies; cherry, s'mores, peach ($4 per slice, $15 for a whole pie) and grab-and-go s'mores kits ($5).

Wine, beer and libations will be available on the patio. Larkspur is located at the base of Golden Peak.