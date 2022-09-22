Meet Your Chef: Jasper Schneider of Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?
A: My name is Jasper Schneider and I am the executive chef at The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch.
Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?
A: I came to the valley four and a half years ago because I was attracted to the Colorado lifestyle.
Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?
A: I moved to Hawaii after high school, that’s when I started cooking.
Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?
A: My Grandma Adele and chef Eric Ripert was my mentor.
Q: What’s your favorite spice?
A: Sea salt makes all food taste better.
Q: Favorite protein?
A: Fluke, which is a simple white fish that be eaten raw or cooked.
Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?
A: For fruit I’d say apples raw or cooked in a pie. As for veggies, seasonal wild mushrooms add so much flavor to a dish.
Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?
A: Pasta with homemade red sauce or potato pancakes, also known as latkes.
Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?
A: Roast chicken or my Grandma Adele’s chicken soup.
Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?
A: I love how cooking and eating food brings people together at the table and gives joy to so many. This profession has taken me all over the world. I believe that you can build relationships through cooking that last a lifetime.
