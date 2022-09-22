Meet Your Chef: Jasper Schneider of Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch

Chef Schneider and his family moved to Colorado four and a half years ago for the lifestyle.

Chef Schneider/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: My name is Jasper Schneider and I am the executive chef at The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch.

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I came to the valley four and a half years ago because I was attracted to the Colorado lifestyle.

Chef Schneider/Courtesy photo

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: I moved to Hawaii after high school, that’s when I started cooking.

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: My Grandma Adele and chef Eric Ripert was my mentor.

Chef Schneider and his team have been creating Earth to Table meals every Wednesday at Wyld at the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch.

Chef Schneider/Courtesy photo

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: Sea salt makes all food taste better.

Q: Favorite protein?

A: Fluke, which is a simple white fish that be eaten raw or cooked.

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: For fruit I’d say apples raw or cooked in a pie. As for veggies, seasonal wild mushrooms add so much flavor to a dish.

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: Pasta with homemade red sauce or potato pancakes, also known as latkes.

Chef Schneider loves to bring people to the table to enjoy good food and make connections that last a lifetime.

Tricia Swenson/tswenson@vaildaily.com

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: Roast chicken or my Grandma Adele’s chicken soup.

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: I love how cooking and eating food brings people together at the table and gives joy to so many. This profession has taken me all over the world. I believe that you can build relationships through cooking that last a lifetime.