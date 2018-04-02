Mixtura offers authentic Peruvian flavors in Edwards

Editor's note: This article was previously published as a paid feature in EAT, a compendium of restaurant snapshots featuring the best in Vail Valley dining. Look for it on newsstands everywhere.

From the Andes of Peru, to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, the cuisine at Mixtura Restaurant has found a new high-country home. And you won't find authentic Peruvian flavors like these anywhere else in the Vail Valley.

The Peruvian cuisine served at Mixtura is a mosaic of cultures: Incan, European, Asian and even African influences are all painted with traditional Peruvian ingredients. Glance over the menu and you'll find a number of Peruvian favorites, like Carne a la Parrilla, Causa de Pollo and Ceviche. But you'll also recognize some more familiar meals, like Sanguches (sandwiches), pastas and salads.

Jonathan Rojas and his wife, Johanni, both Peruvian natives, opened Mixtura Restaurant last December. Located in Edwards, across Highway 6 from Riverwalk, the family-run establishment is a lively and enchanting place. The walls are adorned with Nazca line murals and traditional Peruvian artwork; the woven table decorations, vividly embossed with depictions of llamas and Incan temples.

This December Mixtura is celebrating its one-year anniversary, with live music that will continue regularly throughout the winter season. It's the perfect time to stop in and try a pisco sour, a cocktail made with Peru's distinguished grape liquor, shaken with fresh lime juice, an unconventional (though, surprisingly ambrosial) splash of egg whites, and spattered with cinnamon. It's a tangy primer for any one of Mixtura's signature dishes.

The main event

Recommended Stories For You

The Lomo Saltado is a worthy flagship entrée, and well worth the attention it demands. Juicy strips of pan fried tenderloin, sautéed to melt in your mouth with red and green onions, a splash of white wine and Mixtura's homemade Lomo base. If you're feeling spicy, ask about their uchucuta dressing — a Peruvian red chile sauce with a razor's edge.

"There's probably 20 different ingredients in that dressing," says Rojas of the uchucuta sauce. "We make it right here in-house."

Which is far from unusual at Mixtura. Every dish is crafted with love and a passion for serving good food. Every aspect is prepared with character and spirit — from the tenderloin that marinates for a minimum of 24 hours, to the homemade lucuma ice cream with agave nectar. Everything is fresh. The ingredients are locally sourced; and their recipes, all authentic.

"The best way to introduce my place is to have good quality food," Rojas explains. "If I see people happy while they are eating, that is what's most important to me."

Mixtura offers a sublime change of pace — a refreshing shakeup from the old and usual. It's a place as vibrant as the flavors they serve, and as charismatic as the country it takes inspiration from. Try something new and stop in for one of their daily deals, like Ceviche Wednesdays.