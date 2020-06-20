Open for Business: Moe’s Original BBQ

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Moe’s Original BBQ

Physical address: 630 Grand Ave. Eagle, CO 81631

Phone number: 970-337-2277

Website: moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/eagle

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are offering a full menu with standard bar offerings. Dine-in is available at 50% capacity with distancing measures in place, patio seating at 100% capacity with distancing measures in place. Takeout, online ordering and call-in ordering available.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

Moe’s has always been a quick-service restaurant, with the ability to package every meal to go as easily as dine in. Our concept is essentially built for this, so with the exception of the distancing measures, and the limited dine-in seating, we really only needed to add a step where we package all utensils, drinks and condiments ourselves instead of the customer being able to help themselves. In addition, our new online ordering system has been a huge success and almost everyone is pleased with the process.

How can the community support you?

The community has been incredibly helpful throughout this ordeal and has really been great at adapting to our business model, we can’t thank them enough for their patience, understanding and most importantly their business. Please just keep on swinging by!

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

We post messages and daily sides and specials on Instagram @moesbbqeagle and our hours and contact information can be found on our website or on our Google Page.

What’s the response been?

The response from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive. Our staff is truly amazing, they have been at it for more than 12 weeks and have been upbeat and positive the entire time. The collaboration between ownership and staff to simply dial in our new process has been amazing.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

Adapt as needed and continue to serve up fresh, delicious food. We think our product is the perfect comfort food during these uncomfortable times. Once we settle into the “new normal” it will feel like nothing has changed, because our food hasn’t and that’s really all that matters!