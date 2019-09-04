Peach and shrimp skewers

When peach season bursts into fall, it seems that everyone goes peach crazy – and you have to, it’s a quick season. This skewer or salad incorporates a hint of fall flavor and a ray of summertime color. It is low in calories and high in flavor.

A combination of cinnamon, cumin, peaches and shrimp is one I created last year for the Eagle River Youth Coalition food festival. It’s an odd combination so the attendees were my test group and thanks to the locals with experimental palates and healthy eating habits, we got a winning combination. When I was making this recipe, I wanted to use cinnamon in a savory way; so adding the cumin really altered the peach cinnamon combo from dessert to a salad.

Peaches are healthy and low in calories, about 60 calories per medium stone fruit. They have a ton of vitamins and are a fresh addition to eating a more plant-based diet. A healthy diet with a variety of fruit and vegetables is associated with lower weight, higher energy, healthy skin and hair.

Peaches are great in salads with goat cheese, cranberries and balsamic glaze. Another idea is to use the cinnamon cumin vinaigrette (recipe below) and sauté peaches for a side on grilled pork or chicken. If you are grilling or sautéing peaches, use high heat and quick cook time. For grilling, heat the grill to a high temperature, cut peaches in half, remove the stone and place the cut side on the grill. Remove the peach when it easily comes up off the grill, if it still sticks then it’s not ready to flip. It takes about five minutes to get good grill marks. I typically don’t cook on the second side because I prefer my peach slightly firm. Enjoy this healthy treat while the peaches are fresh.

Fall Shrimp Skewers or Salad

1 pound shrimp, cooked and shelled

1 large peach

1 medium cucumber

Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon orange juice

½ teaspoon both cumin and cinnamon

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix the vinaigrette up, shaking vigorously. You want the cinnamon and cumin to get really combined and moist- let it sit while you prep the dish.

Cut the cooked shrimp in half and place in a bowl.

Peel cucumber if you prefer and slice it in half lengthwise and in half again lengthwise and cut into quarters.

Add cucumbers to the bowl with shrimp, toss in the vinaigrette.

Slice peach. When slicing a peach, you look for the crease and run your knife around the peach using the crease as a path.

If you’re making a salad, add peaches to the mixture and serve (some romaine is a nice addition).

Skewers assembly: shrimp, cucumber, peach.

Makes 20 skewers.

Tracy Miller is a personal chef and caterer. You can contact her at Tracy@colorfulcooking.com or log onto http://www.colorfulcooking.com.